Trump's First 100 Days - Trade Deals, Sanctions and Disputes: Administration Prepares Report

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

April 27, 02:01 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

April 27, 03:20 AM

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

April 27, 04:02 AM

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM
Trump's First 100 Days - Trade Deals, Sanctions and Disputes: Administration Prepares Report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The Trump administration is preparing to report on its first 100 days. Plans include trade deals, peace talks and changes to immigration policy. Critics point to rights violations and alienation of allies.

Trump's First 100 Days - Trade Deals, Sanctions and Disputes: Administration Prepares Report

The Republican presidential administration will highlight the achievements of Trump's first 100 days in office next week, focusing on trade agreements and peace talks. White House officials told Reuters and WP, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump celebrates his 100th day in office on Wednesday. Currently, his administration is preparing to interpret the achievements of the first 100 days and announce an announcement of plans for the next 100 days. Trade agreements and peace negotiations are among the main issues.

One official told Reuters that Trump has "torpedoes" in store, but did not explain what those torpedoes were.

Trump has so far not had a significantly high approval rating, and according to WP, there are signs of erosion in his two main issues - the economy and immigration. Economists and consumers fear rising inflation and a possible recession.

The White House is discussing lifting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Politico 24.04.25, 08:39 • 3729 views

At the same time, there is broad agreement in the White House that Trump has laid the foundation for large-scale and far-reaching changes.

Senior administration officials are almost dizzyingly pleased - "every morning I wake up and feel like I'm living in a fairy tale." Now the staff and the Cabinet are much more cohesive than when Trump first took office eight years ago.

- said one senior official.

And as a result, they are able to control larger and faster changes that will change the federal government and American society, he added.

This week, Trump plans to travel to Michigan for a rally to mark the 100-day anniversary. The White House intends to highlight its economic vision, the deportation of illegal immigrants, changes in foreign policy, and the work of billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to clean up the federal bureaucracy and cut what he sees as waste.

Trump demands free passage for US ships through the Panama and Suez Canals27.04.25, 02:32 • 3654 views

Meanwhile, critics say that Trump has trampled on the rights of citizens and non-citizens. Also, during the new term of the businessman and billionaire, allies have been alienated, and against this background, the supremacy of the United States in the world is in question.

Among other critical issues that Reuters draws attention to:

  • President Trump suspended funding to universities for what his administration considers tolerance of anti-Semitic behavior;
    • reduced the rights of transgender people;
      • stopped diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government and federal contractors.

        Courts have blocked some of Trump's actions, sparking contempt from his allies and accusations from the White House that these judges are obstructing the will of the chief executive and the people who elected him.

        One of the main priorities is to continue broad action on immigration. Representatives of the current US government are going to increase financial penalties for illegal immigration, expand law enforcement with ICE in partnership with local law enforcement. They also plan to offer immigrants who are here illegally free flights home and cash incentives, combined with increased penalties.

        Also, in a comment to the media, one of the officials said that Trump will pay more attention to trade agreements and peace negotiations in the next 100 days.

        Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - French President's office26.04.25, 14:51 • 7052 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the World
        White House
        Reuters
        Michigan
        Donald Trump
        Emmanuel Macron
        Elon Musk
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
