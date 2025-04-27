Trump's First 100 Days - Trade Deals, Sanctions and Disputes: Administration Prepares Report

The Republican presidential administration will highlight the achievements of Trump's first 100 days in office next week, focusing on trade agreements and peace talks. White House officials told Reuters and WP, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump celebrates his 100th day in office on Wednesday. Currently, his administration is preparing to interpret the achievements of the first 100 days and announce an announcement of plans for the next 100 days. Trade agreements and peace negotiations are among the main issues.

One official told Reuters that Trump has "torpedoes" in store, but did not explain what those torpedoes were.

Trump has so far not had a significantly high approval rating, and according to WP, there are signs of erosion in his two main issues - the economy and immigration. Economists and consumers fear rising inflation and a possible recession.

The White House is discussing lifting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Politico

At the same time, there is broad agreement in the White House that Trump has laid the foundation for large-scale and far-reaching changes.

Senior administration officials are almost dizzyingly pleased - "every morning I wake up and feel like I'm living in a fairy tale." Now the staff and the Cabinet are much more cohesive than when Trump first took office eight years ago. - said one senior official.

And as a result, they are able to control larger and faster changes that will change the federal government and American society, he added.

This week, Trump plans to travel to Michigan for a rally to mark the 100-day anniversary. The White House intends to highlight its economic vision, the deportation of illegal immigrants, changes in foreign policy, and the work of billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to clean up the federal bureaucracy and cut what he sees as waste.

Trump demands free passage for US ships through the Panama and Suez Canals

Meanwhile, critics say that Trump has trampled on the rights of citizens and non-citizens. Also, during the new term of the businessman and billionaire, allies have been alienated, and against this background, the supremacy of the United States in the world is in question.

Among other critical issues that Reuters draws attention to:

President Trump suspended funding to universities for what his administration considers tolerance of anti-Semitic behavior;

reduced the rights of transgender people;

stopped diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government and federal contractors.

Courts have blocked some of Trump's actions, sparking contempt from his allies and accusations from the White House that these judges are obstructing the will of the chief executive and the people who elected him.

One of the main priorities is to continue broad action on immigration. Representatives of the current US government are going to increase financial penalties for illegal immigration, expand law enforcement with ICE in partnership with local law enforcement. They also plan to offer immigrants who are here illegally free flights home and cash incentives, combined with increased penalties.

Also, in a comment to the media, one of the officials said that Trump will pay more attention to trade agreements and peace negotiations in the next 100 days.

Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - French President's office