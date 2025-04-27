Trump demands free passage for US ships through the Panama and Suez Canals

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 18529 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 36306 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 27765 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 77443 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 50040 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 45228 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49324 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52409 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41391 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40899 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+5°
2.8m/s
53%
755 mm
Popular news

Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer

April 26, 03:28 PM • 8230 views

The Russian Federation announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of General Moskalik: it is allegedly an agent of the special services of Ukraine

April 26, 03:51 PM • 5904 views

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral

April 26, 04:45 PM • 6658 views

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

April 26, 05:19 PM • 6126 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

April 26, 06:23 PM • 8776 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 77443 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 79082 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 109119 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 160021 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321320 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 18529 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 28087 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64869 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56899 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 61030 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

Trump demands free passage for US ships through the Panama and Suez Canals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Donald Trump has called for American ships to be allowed to pass through the Panama and Suez Canals free of charge, emphasizing the role of the US in their creation. He instructed Marco Rubio to resolve this issue.

Trump demands free passage for US ships through the Panama and Suez Canals

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump called for "free" passage of American ships through the Panama and Suez Canals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication of the Head of the White House on the social network Truth Social, the publication Bloomberg.

Details

President Donald Trump believes that American military and commercial ships should be allowed to pass through the Panama and Suez Canals free of charge.

These canals would not exist without the United States of America

- the American leader wrote on the social network Truth Social.

According to the publication, Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately deal with" the situation.

Addendum

It is noted that the US commercial shipbuilding industry, once a world leader, has declined since the 1980s due to reduced subsidies and foreign competition.

The Panama Canal crosses the narrowest part of the isthmus between North and South America, allowing ships to move more quickly between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

About 40% of US container traffic passes through the Panama Canal every year

Let us remind you

On April 09, 2025, Pentagon Head Pete Hegset stated that the US and Panama will sign a "framework" agreement on free passage for US warships through the Panama Canal.

Head of the Pentagon is going to defend the Panama Canal from China: Beijing responded09.04.25, 13:00 • 8019 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Marco Rubio
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,631.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,820.65