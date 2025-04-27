Trump demands free passage for US ships through the Panama and Suez Canals

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump called for "free" passage of American ships through the Panama and Suez Canals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication of the Head of the White House on the social network Truth Social, the publication Bloomberg.

Details

President Donald Trump believes that American military and commercial ships should be allowed to pass through the Panama and Suez Canals free of charge.

These canals would not exist without the United States of America - the American leader wrote on the social network Truth Social.

According to the publication, Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately deal with" the situation.

Addendum

It is noted that the US commercial shipbuilding industry, once a world leader, has declined since the 1980s due to reduced subsidies and foreign competition.

The Panama Canal crosses the narrowest part of the isthmus between North and South America, allowing ships to move more quickly between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

About 40% of US container traffic passes through the Panama Canal every year

Let us remind you

On April 09, 2025, Pentagon Head Pete Hegset stated that the US and Panama will sign a "framework" agreement on free passage for US warships through the Panama Canal.

Head of the Pentagon is going to defend the Panama Canal from China: Beijing responded