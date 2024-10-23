Obama raps from Eminem track at rally in support of Harris
Barack Obama demonstrated his rap skills at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. Eminem introduced the former president, urging people to vote and emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama showed off his rap skills after Eminem introduced him during Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit on Tuesday, UNN reports citing Rolling Stone.
Eminem was the first to perform, wearing a Detroit Tigers cap to introduce Obama and encourage people to vote, while emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech.
"The city of Detroit and the entire state of Michigan mean a lot to me heading into this election. We're in the spotlight more than ever and I think it's important to use your voice, so I encourage everyone to get out and vote, please," Eminem told the crowd. - "I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to speak their minds, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, about what people will do if you speak your mind.
"I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country in which these freedoms and many others are protected and upheld," Eminem continued. - "And here to tell you much more about that is President Barack Obama.
Obama then took the stage, joking that he would "feel like an Eminem follower in a way," adding that he was "nervous" about speaking before smoothly transitioning into Eminem's 2002 single "Lose Yourself.
"He's nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready/To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting," Obama recited the lines from ‘Lose Yourself’ before laughing, saying he would ‘jump out’ if Eminem finished his performance.
Later in his speech, Obama criticized Donald Trump for his failed town hall, where "the Republican candidate strangely decided to play music for 30 minutes instead of answering questions," the newspaper notes. "He's just swaying to 'Ave Maria' and 'YMCA'... Now I'll say our playlist could be better," Obama said. - "I'd put ‘Lose Yourself’ on there.
"Numerous musicians have endorsed Harris ahead of the 2024 election, including Taylor Swift, Meghan T. Stellion, Jon Bon Jovi, Jason Isbell, Michael Stipe, Maren Morris, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder. Bruce Springsteen has also endorsed Harris and announced that he will perform at several large rallies in swing states, including an event with Harris and Obama in Atlanta on October 24 and one with Obama alone in Philadelphia on October 28," the publication notes.
