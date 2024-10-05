ukenru
Obama to campaign for Harris in key states - AP

Obama to campaign for Harris in key states - AP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20572 views

Barack Obama is planning to support Kamala Harris' election campaign in important US states. The former president will be traveling around the country during the last 27 days before the election, starting with Pittsburgh.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama plans to join Kamala Harris's election campaign in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next week, and later in other states that are considered key to victory. This is reported by AP with reference to the campaign headquarters of the Democratic candidate, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Harris campaign said that Obama would be traveling around the country during the last 27 days before the election," the report said.

It is noted that Harris and Obama have known each other for more than 20 years, since the former president ran for the Senate.

Obama, along with other key Democrats, was involved in a behind-the-scenes effort to persuade President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election campaign and support Kamala Harris' candidacy. In a speech at the Democratic Party convention in August, Obama said that Harris "was not born with privilege-she had to work for what she became.

Recall

In July of this year, Barack and Michelle Obama expressed their full support for Kamala Harris as a candidate for the US presidency. The former president said that they would do everything possible for her to win the election in November.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
barack-obamaBarack Obama
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

