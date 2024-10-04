ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Five Chinese nationals charged with concealing visit to US military facility

Five Chinese nationals charged with concealing visit to US military facility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 14224 views

Five Chinese citizens have been charged with lying about visiting a military facility in Michigan. The incident occurred in the summer of 2023, when they were found near a lake after midnight.

The five participants, whose identities are unknown, previously stated that they had visited the military headquarters in Michigan to “watch shooting stars.” Writes UNN with reference to apnews.

US authorities have charged five Chinese nationals with lying and attempting to cover their tracks more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military installation. 

HelpHelp

The FBI reported that in the summer of 2023, a staff sergeant in the Utah National Guard was confronted by five men after midnight at a lake. One of them claimed to be part of the media before gathering his belongings and leaving the area.

The defendants in the case were students at the University of Michigan at the time.

According to the Associated Press, the case file contains no information on the whereabouts of the five men.

“The defendants are not in custody. If they make contact with the U.S. authorities, they will be arrested and charged,” Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the Detroit prosecutor's office, said on Wednesday.

The FBI, which is involved in the investigation, noted in a court filing on Tuesday that there have been cases of Chinese college students taking pictures of vital defense installations in the United States.

Recall

The Biden administration has announced that about 200 Chinese-made cranes may be subject to hacker attacks. Accordingly, they are planned to be replaced.

The reason is the continuation of the war in Gaza: China comments on IDF operation in southern Lebanon and Iranian strikes on Israel02.10.24, 16:14 • 15380 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

