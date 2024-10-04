Five Chinese nationals charged with concealing visit to US military facility

The five participants, whose identities are unknown, previously stated that they had visited the military headquarters in Michigan to “watch shooting stars.” Writes UNN with reference to apnews.

US authorities have charged five Chinese nationals with lying and attempting to cover their tracks more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military installation.

The FBI reported that in the summer of 2023, a staff sergeant in the Utah National Guard was confronted by five men after midnight at a lake. One of them claimed to be part of the media before gathering his belongings and leaving the area.

The defendants in the case were students at the University of Michigan at the time.

According to the Associated Press, the case file contains no information on the whereabouts of the five men.

“The defendants are not in custody. If they make contact with the U.S. authorities, they will be arrested and charged,” Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the Detroit prosecutor's office, said on Wednesday.

The FBI, which is involved in the investigation, noted in a court filing on Tuesday that there have been cases of Chinese college students taking pictures of vital defense installations in the United States.

