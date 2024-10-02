The reason is the continuation of the war in Gaza: China comments on IDF operation in southern Lebanon and Iranian strikes on Israel

The PRC believes that the inability to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is the cause of new unrest in the Middle East. UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

A representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry answered journalists' questions about the escalation of the situation between Lebanon and Israel.

China believes that the inability to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is the main reason for the current round of unrest in the Middle East. All parties should achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, the ministry said in its response.

The following is also emphasized:

China is deeply concerned about the unrest in the Middle East and opposes the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as the escalation of contradictions and the expansion of conflicts.

China calls on the international community, especially influential powers, to play a constructive role to avoid further instability.

