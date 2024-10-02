ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
China is among the leaders of emerging markets: the weight of China in the MSCI Inc. benchmark increased to 27.8%

China is among the leaders of emerging markets: the weight of China in the MSCI Inc. benchmark increased to 27.8%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13592 views

China increased its weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to 27.8%. This was due to a $3.2 trillion increase in the value of Chinese stocks following the US Federal Reserve's monetary easing and China's stimulus measures.

The increase in China's weight was due to the rise in the value of its stocks by $3.2 trillion since September 18, when the US Federal Reserve gave the green light to global monetary easing, and China responded with a set of stimulus measures. At present, Chinese stocks have the potential for further growth, according to Bloomberg , UNN .

Details

Over the past 8 days, China has regained the influence it had lost over 10 months in emerging markets. The country's weight in the MSCI Inc. emerging market equity index rose to 27.8% at the end of September. This is the highest level since November 2023, Bloomberg reports. The corresponding gains are due to the growth of Chinese stocks by $3.2 trillion.

This followed September 18, after the US Federal Reserve gave the green light to global monetary easing. China, in turn, has stepped up stimulus measures, such as significant interest rate cuts and financial support measures, to revive the country's sluggish economy.

EU postpones vote on tariffs on Chinese electric cars: wants to talk to Beijing20.09.24, 11:08 • 13622 views

Mark Hefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, believes that Chinese stocks can still rise, but sustainable reforms are needed to sustain the rally. The expert expects “several rounds of fiscal stimulus worth 2-5 trillion yuan, focused on affordable housing and social security investments.

To recap

Chinese banks have limited payments to sellers on Russian marketplaces.

China is going to create a group of “Friends of Peace” with the countries of the Global South to achieve peace in Ukraine27.09.24, 12:59 • 14470 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

