China is going to create a group of “Friends of Peace” with the countries of the Global South to achieve peace in Ukraine

China, along with Pakistan and other countries of the Global South, are going to create a group of "Friends of Peace" to achieve peace in Ukraine, as announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with Chief Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim on the sidelines of the UN, the Foreign Ministry of China reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Wang Yi said that China, Pakistan and other like-minded countries of the Global South are going to establish Friends of Peace on the crisis in Ukraine. This is an effort by China, Pakistan and the countries of the Global South to achieve peace," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the Friends of Peace is "not a closed group, but an open platform, it does not seek competition and confrontation, but conducts an inclusive dialogue." "Friends of Peace was created for the sake of peace and should be welcomed by the international community. "Friends of Peace aims to be an objective and rational voice and will play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

