EU postpones vote on tariffs on Chinese electric cars: wants to talk to Beijing

China and the EU have agreed to reconsider setting a minimum price for Chinese automakers selling electric vehicles (EVs) to avoid final tariffs of up to 35.3%, signaling that a negotiated resolution to the trade dispute may be within reach, UNN reports citing Euractiv.

Details

In a statement issued after a meeting between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on September 19, the European Commission said that Brussels and Beijing would take a "fresh look" at so-called price commitments. These are agreements under which a trading counterparty undertakes to set a minimum selling price for its products to avoid tariffs.

In a statement published on X, Dombrovskis described his meeting with Wang as "constructive" and said that China and the EU "are intensifying efforts to find an effective, enforceable and WTO-compliant solution to the dispute.

At the same time, the European Commissioner raised the issue of China's anti-subsidy investigations into imports of brandy, pork and dairy products from the EU, calling them "unfounded.

Dombrovskis also reiterated Brussels' "growing concern" about China's growing ties with Russia, as well as the role Beijing plays in circumventing EU sanctions against Moscow.

Meanwhile, three EU diplomats confirmed to Euractiv on Thursday that the European Commission has also postponed a crucial vote among member states on whether to finally impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. Some have linked this to the Wang-Dombrovskis talks.

European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said that October 30 is an "absolute deadline" for the final introduction of tariffs, unless a negotiated solution is agreed upon.

