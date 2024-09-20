ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 105858 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146954 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188333 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178202 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

EU postpones vote on tariffs on Chinese electric cars: wants to talk to Beijing

EU postpones vote on tariffs on Chinese electric cars: wants to talk to Beijing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13623 views

The EU and China have agreed to reconsider the possibility of setting a minimum price for Chinese electric vehicles instead of tariffs of up to 35.3%. The European Commission postponed the vote on the final introduction of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

China and the EU have agreed to reconsider setting a minimum price for Chinese automakers selling electric vehicles (EVs) to avoid final tariffs of up to 35.3%, signaling that a negotiated resolution to the trade dispute may be within reach, UNN reports citing Euractiv.

Details

In a statement issued after a meeting between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on September 19, the European Commission said that Brussels and Beijing would take a "fresh look" at so-called price commitments. These are agreements under which a trading counterparty undertakes to set a minimum selling price for its products to avoid tariffs.

In a statement published on X, Dombrovskis described his meeting with Wang as "constructive" and said that China and the EU "are intensifying efforts to find an effective, enforceable and WTO-compliant solution to the dispute.

At the same time, the European Commissioner raised the issue of China's anti-subsidy investigations into imports of brandy, pork and dairy products from the EU, calling them "unfounded.

Dombrovskis also reiterated Brussels' "growing concern" about China's growing ties with Russia, as well as the role Beijing plays in circumventing EU sanctions against Moscow.

Meanwhile, three EU diplomats confirmed to Euractiv on Thursday that the European Commission has also postponed a crucial vote among member states on whether to finally impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. Some have linked this to the Wang-Dombrovskis talks.

European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said that October 30 is an "absolute deadline" for the final introduction of tariffs, unless a negotiated solution is agreed upon.

Tesla will have the lowest tariff on importing electric cars from China into the EU20.08.24, 17:53 • 19661 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
beijingBeijing
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
chinaChina

