Power has been restored on the left bank. Kyivteploenergo states there is no threat to Kyiv's energy supply

There is no threat to Kyiv's energy supply, as the explosion did not occur at CHPP-6. Power has been restored on the left bank. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Kyivteploenergo" and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Details

Power supply restored - Tkachenko wrote.

KP "Kyivteploenergo" reported that CHPP-6 is operating normally.

There is no threat to Kyiv's energy supply. Information is circulating in the media about alleged smoke and an explosion at CHPP-6. Kyivteploenergo informs that the incident with the fire occurred at an enterprise outside the territory of CHPP-6. The station's equipment is operating normally, there are no explosions or fires on the territory of the thermal power plant. There are no disconnections of consumers receiving electricity from the station - stated in "Kyivteploenergo".

It is also noted that relevant emergency services are working at the enterprise where the incident occurred.

Context

The Mayor of Kyiv stated that, preliminarily, a tank with fuel and lubricants exploded in a hangar of a commercial enterprise near CHPP-6 in Kyiv. The fire has no relation to CHPP-6.

Tkachenko reported that power supply was lost in residential buildings on several streets on the left bank.

Additionally

Kyiv CHPP-6 is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv in the current Desnianskyi district.