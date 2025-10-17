She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend

Rapper Eminem has found a new love. According to TMZ, the singer's new girlfriend "has been in his inner circle for years," UNN reports.

TMZ sources report that the rapper is dating Katrina Malota, a stylist and makeup artist from Michigan.

The publication reports that Katrina has worked with Eminem for years, doing his hair for music videos and photo shoots.

It is also known that the girl works as a hairdresser in a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.

It is currently unknown how long the couple has been together.

According to media reports, Katrina has also worked with such famous artists as Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent, according to her website. Her Facebook page states that she is from Motor City, which she shares with the "8 Mile" rapper.

