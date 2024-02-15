American rapper Eminem will co-produce a documentary about superfan culture that borrows its title from the rapper's 2000 hit "Stan," reports UNN citing Hypebeast.

The Steven Lekart-directed film Stance (working title) is scheduled for release in 2024 and is described as "a revealing, poignant and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom told through the lens of one of the world's most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem and his fans." Em's Shady Films will co-produce the film along with DIGA Studios and Hill District Media, with Paramount/MTV serving as distributors.

"'Stance' will be an opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience if they are fans, and in some cases, fanatics. It's an exploration of the relationship between fans and artist through the lens of one of Eminem's most compelling songs and one of the most important artists in the world," Stuart Parr and the rapper's longtime manager Paul Rosenberg shared in a statement.