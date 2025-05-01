Voltz will leave the position of Trump's national security advisor in the coming days. Witkoff may take his position.

National Security Advisor Mike Volz is expected to leave US President Donald Trump's administration in the coming days. This was reported by CNN by two sources familiar with the situation, reports UNN.

Details

His job was in limbo after Volz made it clear this week that his time leading the National Security Council was coming to an end, according to a source familiar with what happened. Alex Wong, Deputy National Security Advisor, will also leave the White House, according to another familiar person.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, a developer and friend of President Donald Trump, is being considered as a candidate to replace Volz as National Security Advisor, the person said.

No decision has been made yet. Witkoff has been negotiating with Russia and Iran as Trump seeks international deals.

Volz tried to stay and attended a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, appeared on Fox News and appeared in the West Wing on Thursday.

But Volz found himself in a shaky position and lost most of his influence in the West Wing after he inadvertently added a reporter to a group chat about military strikes. Trump then supported him, but Volz's authority never recovered, according to four sources. He also lost his authority among top aides in the West Wing.

