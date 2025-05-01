Voltz will leave the position of Trump's national security advisor in the coming days. Witkoff may take his position.

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 21019 views

12:24 PM • 49554 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 67078 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 79310 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 87946 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254926 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 144838 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 165221 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 224732 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 250597 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151622 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63689 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 39153 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 31505 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 53527 views
01:44 PM • 53548 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151650 views

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254950 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 202270 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 238401 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 226 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 14888 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 17536 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 16371 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63708 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Voltz will leave the position of Trump's national security advisor in the coming days. Witkoff may take his position.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7844 views

Mike Voltz to leave the Trump administration, his job was in question after the leak incident. Steve Witkoff, a friend of Trump, is being considered as a replacement.

Voltz will leave the position of Trump's national security advisor in the coming days. Witkoff may take his position.

National Security Advisor Mike Volz is expected to leave US President Donald Trump's administration in the coming days. This was reported by CNN by two sources familiar with the situation, reports UNN.

Details

His job was in limbo after Volz made it clear this week that his time leading the National Security Council was coming to an end, according to a source familiar with what happened. Alex Wong, Deputy National Security Advisor, will also leave the White House, according to another familiar person.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, a developer and friend of President Donald Trump, is being considered as a candidate to replace Volz as National Security Advisor, the person said.

No decision has been made yet. Witkoff has been negotiating with Russia and Iran as Trump seeks international deals.

Volz tried to stay and attended a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, appeared on Fox News and appeared in the West Wing on Thursday.

But Volz found himself in a shaky position and lost most of his influence in the West Wing after he inadvertently added a reporter to a group chat about military strikes. Trump then supported him, but Volz's authority never recovered, according to four sources. He also lost his authority among top aides in the West Wing.

"Waltz learned the lesson": Trump supported the advisor after the leak of military plans in Signal25.03.2025, 16:18 • 19701 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Fox News
White House
Michigan
Donald Trump
Iran
