The US warns of the risk of smartphone overheating in hot weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Apple and Samsung warn against using phones in high temperatures, as this can shorten battery life. To avoid overheating, it is advised not to leave devices in the sun.

The US warns of the risk of smartphone overheating in hot weather

Amidst the projected increase in summer heat in Michigan and the rest of the Midwest, smartphone manufacturers have warned users about the dangerous consequences of overheating gadgets. This is reported by UNN referring to Detroit free press.

Details

The long-term weather forecast from Old Farmer's Almanac and Farmers' Almanac convinced mobile device manufacturers to issue a warning.

Smartphones of the iPhone and Galaxy line from Samsung are designed to operate at temperatures from 0 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Apple notes that using an iPhone at very high temperatures "may permanently shorten battery life.

– writes Detroit free press, citing USA Today.

Programs and games can also overload the phone's computing capabilities, causing it to heat up.

Apple also warns users against using devices in a certain temperature range: from minus 4 degrees to 43 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additionally

To avoid overheating smartphones in hot weather, experts advise:

  • do not leave the device in the car in the sun;
    • avoid direct sunlight on the phone for a long time;
      • do not use energy-intensive applications in conditions of high temperatures;
        • turn off unnecessary applications to reduce load on the processor;
          • use low power mode, if possible.

            Your iPhone or Galaxy phone will signal when it gets too hot.

            Samsung notes that "access to certain functions may be temporarily suspended in order to protect the device" when it exceeds temperature thresholds. iPhone, and Galaxy models, after overheating reports, will still allow emergency calls.

            Andrey Kulik

            Andrey Kulik

