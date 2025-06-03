$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69574 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 95054 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162735 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 87246 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 194202 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123876 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131507 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125660 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234835 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170055 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
WhatsApp will allow hiding phone numbers: unique usernames will appear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

WhatsApp is testing a feature for unique usernames. Now you won't have to share your phone number to start a chat, it will be enough to know the name.

WhatsApp will allow hiding phone numbers: unique usernames will appear

WhatsApp is working on implementing one of the most anticipated features - the ability to create a unique username. This means that soon you will not have to share your phone number to start a chat. The innovation is already being tested in the beta version of the application and may appear in the near future. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

According to the publication, WhatsApp, which belongs to Meta, is finally implementing a basic feature that has not yet existed - unique usernames.

Instead of mandatory use of a phone number, users will be able to create their own name from letters and numbers. It must be unique and not contain special characters (except for periods or underscores). Also, you cannot use "www." at the beginning and domains such as ".com" at the end - in order to avoid fraud or misleading.

Why is this needed

First of all, as noted, this increases privacy: you do not have to reveal your number to people you do not want to share contacts with.

For many, this is a long-awaited update that will greatly facilitate interaction in public or work chats, the publication says.

As soon as the function becomes available, others will see a notification in the chat when the username is changed - this will help to avoid confusion in communication.

Currently, the function is under development and is being tested in the beta version of the application (v25.17.10.70), so there may be changes before the wide release. However, everything indicates that the implementation will take place soon, the publication notes.

Meta won $167.25 million for the Pegasus spyware attack07.05.25, 08:39 • 3221 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologiesMultimedia
