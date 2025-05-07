Meta won $167.25 million for the Pegasus spyware attack

NSO Group, the Israeli spyware maker behind Pegasus, has been ordered to pay Meta $167.25 million for hacking 1,400 WhatsApp users. A federal jury in California ruled on Tuesday after a court found NSO Group liable for attacks last year, The Verge reports, UNN writes.

Details

Meta sued NSO Group in 2019 after Citizen Lab discovered a vulnerability that allowed the spyware vendor to install Pegasus via a phone call even if users didn't pick up. Pegasus could then turn on the user's camera and microphone, view emails and text messages, and access location information. The hacking targeted activists, journalists, diplomats, and others.



The jurors also awarded Meta $444,719 in damages.

"Today's verdict in the WhatsApp case is an important step forward for privacy and security, as it is the first victory over the development and use of illegal spyware that threatens everyone's security and privacy," Meta said in a statement. - The jury's decision to force NSO, a notorious foreign spyware dealer, to pay damages is a critical deterrent to this harmful industry."

Meta will now seek a court order banning NSO Group from targeting WhatsApp. The company also released unofficial transcripts of video recordings of testimony during the trial and said it would donate to digital rights advocacy organizations working to protect users from spyware.

NSO Group spokeswoman Jill Layner said the company would "carefully review the details of the verdict and pursue appropriate legal remedies, including further review and appeal."

Addition

Apple also sued NSO Group for targeting iPhone users with Pegasus.