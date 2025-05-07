Meta won $167.25 million for the Pegasus spyware attack

$41.600.11
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4448 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58436 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101157 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71499 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69901 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73352 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113566 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121608 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 22937 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 21154 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 23136 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 18226 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 17006 views
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 11059 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 57484 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 76836 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113566 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 121608 views
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 34640 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 85600 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 83665 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 95656 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 43692 views
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Meta won $167.25 million for the Pegasus spyware attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

The Israeli NSO Group was ordered to pay Meta $167.25 million for hacking 1,400 WhatsApp users with Pegasus spyware. Meta will also try to ban NSO Group from targeting WhatsApp.

Meta won $167.25 million for the Pegasus spyware attack

NSO Group, the Israeli spyware maker behind Pegasus, has been ordered to pay Meta $167.25 million for hacking 1,400 WhatsApp users. A federal jury in California ruled on Tuesday after a court found NSO Group liable for attacks last year, The Verge reports, UNN writes.

Details

Meta sued NSO Group in 2019 after Citizen Lab discovered a vulnerability that allowed the spyware vendor to install Pegasus via a phone call even if users didn't pick up. Pegasus could then turn on the user's camera and microphone, view emails and text messages, and access location information. The hacking targeted activists, journalists, diplomats, and others.

The jurors also awarded Meta $444,719 in damages.

"Today's verdict in the WhatsApp case is an important step forward for privacy and security, as it is the first victory over the development and use of illegal spyware that threatens everyone's security and privacy," Meta said in a statement. - The jury's decision to force NSO, a notorious foreign spyware dealer, to pay damages is a critical deterrent to this harmful industry."

Meta will now seek a court order banning NSO Group from targeting WhatsApp. The company also released unofficial transcripts of video recordings of testimony during the trial and said it would donate to digital rights advocacy organizations working to protect users from spyware.

NSO Group spokeswoman Jill Layner said the company would "carefully review the details of the verdict and pursue appropriate legal remedies, including further review and appeal."

Addition

Apple also sued NSO Group for targeting iPhone users with Pegasus.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
California
Apple Inc.
Brent
$62.68
Bitcoin
$96,382.30
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,396.90
Ethereum
$1,828.53