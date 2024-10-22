Harris: Putin could be “sitting in Kyiv” if Trump wins
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that the election of Donald Trump as president could lead to Ukraine's surrender in the fight against Russia. She criticizes Trump's promises to end the war quickly, considering it a capitulation to the aggressor.
US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she sees risks that Russian President Vladimir Putin will “sit in Kyiv” if Donald Trump is elected. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.
Harris, speaking at an event in Michigan, recalled Trump's promises to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.
“Read it and understand what he's saying. He will give up,” Harris said.
She added: “He would force Ukraine to surrender in the fight against an aggressor who violates its sovereignty.” If Donald Trump were to become president, Vladimir Putin would be sitting in Kyiv and realizing what this means for America and our standing around the world.
Recall
Last month, the former US president refused to saywhether he wanted Ukraine to win the war and indicated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy “should not have allowed this war to begin.