Poll: Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 11107 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9232 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 8688 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8282 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7000 views
Poll: Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12374 views

Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory, according to a poll.

Poll: Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory

The nationwide civic organization "Progressive Legal Initiatives" conducted an extensive sociological survey between October 18 and 20, 2024, polling 5,011 respondents both within Ukraine and abroad. The survey focused on public attitudes toward tax increases, political ratings, potential pathways to end the war, and other pressing issues, UNN reports with reference to Apostrophe.

News of the tax hike, passed by 246 members of parliament in early October, was received negatively by Ukrainians. According to the survey, 57.83% of Ukrainians view the recent decision by the Verkhovna Rada to raise taxes unfavorably, and an additional 35.30% see it extremely negatively. Only 3.97% support the decision, citing the need to raise extra funds during wartime. At the same time, over 96% of respondents believe this tax increase to be an unjust measure, and 90.16% feel it is utterly unacceptable in the current wartime context.

Citizens point to the government’s lack of expertise (42.13%), insufficient understanding of economic processes (30.17%), and possible agreements with oligarchs (23.07%) as reasons for the tax increase. Most respondents support alternative sources to replenish the budget: 47.81% believe funds can be obtained from seized Russian assets, and 44% advocate for higher taxes on oligarchs and large business groups.

"We conducted the study immediately after the law was passed and saw an overwhelmingly negative reaction from the electorate. Only 4% support this decision, justifying it with the need to raise additional funds during wartime. Meanwhile, 96% of respondents believe that any increase in tax burden during the war should only target oligarchic business groups, not citizens or small businesses. This law is an example of a deeply unpopular move by the government, which will likely have negative electoral consequences for the political forces that supported the tax hike," says Natalia Yakymchuk, head of the research project and sociologist-marketer at VOO "PPI."

The survey also found that 87.63% of Ukrainians disapprove of the current government’s policies. Respondents cite corruption (30.3%), repressive mobilization (17.53%), and unjustified increases in utility tariffs (12.48%) as key sources of discontent.

Regarding political preferences, if a presidential election were held today, 15.98% of respondents would support Volodymyr Zelensky, 12.07% would back Yulia Tymoshenko, and 7.24% would choose Petro Poroshenko. In the Verkhovna Rada, respondents believe that the parties most likely to win seats include Zelensky’s party (13.97%), Batkivshchyna (11.41%), and European Solidarity (6.43%).

"Looking at the research from the past six months, we can state that the rating of the incumbent president has stabilized. His rating and that of Yulia Tymoshenko have increased by about 1% each over the period between the last two survey waves. Meanwhile, the proportion of undecided voters has risen by 5.41%, and those who do not plan to vote has increased by 2.62%. In other words, one in four people – 25% – remains undecided. In my view, one of the reasons for this is public uncertainty about the country’s future and its direction," emphasizes sociologist Natalia Yakymchuk.

Ukrainians also shared their thoughts on the ongoing war and prospects for peace. Of those surveyed, 56.46% envision the end of the war through the restoration of territorial integrity within the 1991 borders and joining the EU and NATO. Meanwhile, 43.54% are open to the possibility of bilateral negotiations for an immediate ceasefire.

Respondents also shared their opinions on holding a referendum regarding peace agreements with Russia: 42.91% support the idea, 40.11% oppose it, and about 17% remain undecided. Regarding compromises in potential negotiations, 52.9% believe that Ukraine should demand a return to the 1991 borders and membership in NATO, while 47.10% are prepared to accept a frozen conflict along the front line and the integration of unoccupied territories into the EU and NATO.

