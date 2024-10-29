Poll: Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory

The nationwide civic organization "Progressive Legal Initiatives" conducted an extensive sociological survey between October 18 and 20, 2024, polling 5,011 respondents both within Ukraine and abroad. The survey focused on public attitudes toward tax increases, political ratings, potential pathways to end the war, and other pressing issues, UNN reports with reference to Apostrophe.

News of the tax hike, passed by 246 members of parliament in early October, was received negatively by Ukrainians. According to the survey, 57.83% of Ukrainians view the recent decision by the Verkhovna Rada to raise taxes unfavorably, and an additional 35.30% see it extremely negatively. Only 3.97% support the decision, citing the need to raise extra funds during wartime. At the same time, over 96% of respondents believe this tax increase to be an unjust measure, and 90.16% feel it is utterly unacceptable in the current wartime context.

Citizens point to the government’s lack of expertise (42.13%), insufficient understanding of economic processes (30.17%), and possible agreements with oligarchs (23.07%) as reasons for the tax increase. Most respondents support alternative sources to replenish the budget: 47.81% believe funds can be obtained from seized Russian assets, and 44% advocate for higher taxes on oligarchs and large business groups.

"We conducted the study immediately after the law was passed and saw an overwhelmingly negative reaction from the electorate. Only 4% support this decision, justifying it with the need to raise additional funds during wartime. Meanwhile, 96% of respondents believe that any increase in tax burden during the war should only target oligarchic business groups, not citizens or small businesses. This law is an example of a deeply unpopular move by the government, which will likely have negative electoral consequences for the political forces that supported the tax hike," says Natalia Yakymchuk, head of the research project and sociologist-marketer at VOO "PPI."

The survey also found that 87.63% of Ukrainians disapprove of the current government’s policies. Respondents cite corruption (30.3%), repressive mobilization (17.53%), and unjustified increases in utility tariffs (12.48%) as key sources of discontent.

Regarding political preferences, if a presidential election were held today, 15.98% of respondents would support Volodymyr Zelensky, 12.07% would back Yulia Tymoshenko, and 7.24% would choose Petro Poroshenko. In the Verkhovna Rada, respondents believe that the parties most likely to win seats include Zelensky’s party (13.97%), Batkivshchyna (11.41%), and European Solidarity (6.43%).

"Looking at the research from the past six months, we can state that the rating of the incumbent president has stabilized. His rating and that of Yulia Tymoshenko have increased by about 1% each over the period between the last two survey waves. Meanwhile, the proportion of undecided voters has risen by 5.41%, and those who do not plan to vote has increased by 2.62%. In other words, one in four people – 25% – remains undecided. In my view, one of the reasons for this is public uncertainty about the country’s future and its direction," emphasizes sociologist Natalia Yakymchuk.

Ukrainians also shared their thoughts on the ongoing war and prospects for peace. Of those surveyed, 56.46% envision the end of the war through the restoration of territorial integrity within the 1991 borders and joining the EU and NATO. Meanwhile, 43.54% are open to the possibility of bilateral negotiations for an immediate ceasefire.

Respondents also shared their opinions on holding a referendum regarding peace agreements with Russia: 42.91% support the idea, 40.11% oppose it, and about 17% remain undecided. Regarding compromises in potential negotiations, 52.9% believe that Ukraine should demand a return to the 1991 borders and membership in NATO, while 47.10% are prepared to accept a frozen conflict along the front line and the integration of unoccupied territories into the EU and NATO.