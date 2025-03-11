Creation of the Higher Administrative Court: The Council has unblocked the signing of the law
The Verkhovna Rada rejected the resolution that blocked the signing of the law on the creation of the Higher Administrative Court. Now the document can be signed by the speaker and sent to President Zelensky.
The Verkhovna Rada failed the resolution that blocked the signing of the bill on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.
12368-1 on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court. The signing has been unblocked - 112
Earlier, UNN reported that in January the Verkhovna Rada did not support bill No. 12368 on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court - only 218 votes "in favor". This is already the second failure of the bill, which is a beacon for the IMF and must be adopted by the end of 2024.
However, the Rada adopted as a basis an alternative bill No. 12368-1 on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court, which was introduced to parliament by MP Serhiy Vlasenko.
At the end of February, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court, fulfilling the overdue beacon for the IMF. The law provides for the establishment of two courts and the formation of an Expert Council of 6 members.
Just a few days after the adoption of the bill, Vlasenko together with Yulia Tymoshenko blocked its signing by registering a corresponding resolution, which states that "during the consideration of the bill in the Verkhovna Rada, gross procedural violations were recorded."
"In particular, there were significantly fewer than 226 members of parliament in the hall during the consideration of the bill, which indicates the illegitimacy of the vote. In addition, in violation of the requirements of Article 116 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada, changes were made to the articles of the bill adopted in the first reading, which were not the subject of consideration at this stage. The bill itself contains signs of unconstitutionality," the resolution states.
Now the bill can be signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, after which it will be sent for the signature of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
