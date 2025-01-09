The Verkhovna Rada again failed to vote on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 30135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142464 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124667 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110180 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104382 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113924 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 83883 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125799 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80497 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95109 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142464 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179128 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125799 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133641 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150916 views
Actual
The Verkhovna Rada again failed to vote on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada again failed to vote on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21050 views

The Verkhovna Rada did not support draft law No. 12368 on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court with only 218 votes in favor. This is the second failure of the draft law, which is a beacon of the IMF and should be adopted by the end of 2024.

The Verkhovna Rada again failed to vote on draft law No. 12368 on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court.

This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Rada failed again (voting - ed.) on draft law No. 12368 on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court. It did not receive 218 votes for the basis for return and revision. Completely failed

- Zheleznyaka wrote.

He noted that this is the second time this law has failed to pass the Rada.

This is the IMF's beacon, which will expire on December 31, 2024

- Zheleznyak added.

However, he added that the Rada adopted as a basis the alternative draft law No12368-1 on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court.

We would like to add that the draft law No12368-1 envisages the functioning of two separate courts - the Kyiv City District Administrative Court (first instance) and the Kyiv City Administrative Court of Appeal (appeal instance) - instead of a single court that combines the functions of both instances.

According to the subject of the legislative initiative, the functioning of two separate courts, as envisaged by the provisions of the draft law under reg. No. 12368-1, will contribute to improving the quality of justice, compliance with the principles of independence, objectivity and efficiency of judicial procedures.

Addendum

On January 9, the Legal Policy Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis a draft law on the legal framework for the establishment and functioning of a specialized administrative court.

In particular, Draft Law No. 12368 was developed to establish the principles of organization and operation of the High Administrative Court, special requirements for judges of this court to effectively protect the rights, freedoms and interests of individuals, rights and interests of legal entities in the field of public law relations involving central executive authorities and other state bodies whose powers extend throughout Ukraine, as well as in other administrative cases within its jurisdiction by the procedural law.

The draft law also provides for the establishment of an Expert Council by the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine as an auxiliary body to assist it in establishing the criteria of integrity and professional competence for the purpose of qualification assessment of a candidate for the position of a judge of the High Administrative Court.

The AntAC states that the committee meeting was attended by Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. She proposed to further worsen the draft law before the second reading. In particular, according to her, the position of the OP is that the Expert Council and international experts should participate in the selection of judges for only 3 years instead of 6 (as the draft currently provides).

She also emphasized that the Expert Council, including international experts, should be an advisory body only and cannot veto judicial candidates. Mudra also proposed to reduce the number of votes to allow a candidate to continue participating in the competition.

The new court will be responsible, among other things, for considering cases filed by citizens and businesses against a number of central authorities, such as the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank, demanding that their decisions be canceled. The court will also have jurisdiction over appeals against competitions for the head of the SAPO, directors of the NABU and BES, and the head of the NACP. Therefore, it is important that truly professional independent judges be appointed.

According to the AntAC, the authorities are allegedly doing everything to disrupt the transparent competition to the new court and recruit controlled judges. On December 13, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra reported that work was underway to create a new court to hear administrative cases. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising