Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Parliament approves creation of the Supreme Administrative Court: it is one of the IMF's beacons

Parliament approves creation of the Supreme Administrative Court: it is one of the IMF's beacons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19870 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court, fulfilling the overdue IMF beacon. The law provides for the establishment of two courts and the formation of a 6-member Expert Council.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court, which is the fulfillment of the IMF's beacon, albeit with a delay, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The Rada voted as a whole (draft law) No. 12368-1 on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court. "For" - 234 . All edits were confirmed.  We have finally fulfilled one of the overdue IMF beacons, where the deadline was December 31 last year

- wrote MP Zhelezniak.

What is expected

According to him, the concept was changed and it was decided to create two courts:

  • Specialized District Administrative Court
    • Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal to higher specialized courts (as a court of appeal reviewing court decisions of the Specialized District Administrative Court)

      Competition for the positions of judges

      The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) is to announce a competition for judges within one month after the law comes into force.

      Competitions should take into account the specifics defined by the draft law, with the involvement of the Expert Council (within three years)

      Formation of the Expert Council

      It consists of 6 members: 3 from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and 3 from international and foreign organizations.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      Politics
      verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
      yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak

