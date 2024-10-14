Three weeks without public control: why ARMA's activities raise more and more questions

$41.340.03
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Three weeks without public control: why ARMA's activities raise more and more questions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140126 views

Following the self-dissolution of the public council, ARMA has been operating without external control for three weeks. Experts are calling for an independent audit to increase transparency and efficiency in the management of seized assets.

Three weeks without public control: why ARMA's activities raise more and more questions

After the self-dissolution of the public council, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency has been operating for three weeks without any external control, which increases the risks of non-transparent management of seized property and possible corruption, UNN reports.

Details

Three weeks ago, all members of the ARMA Public Council resigned. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. They also stated that the ARMA leadership systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the ARMA Public Council, said in a commentary to UNN that after the self-dissolution of the Public Council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore cannot be called transparent.

This situation is worrisome, as experts are constantly talking about the ineffective work of the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma. The website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine even published a petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

In addition, experts pointed out that the political independence of ARMA's work under Olena Duma's leadership is questionable.

In particular, recently it became known about possible backroom agreements taking place in the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. According to UNN's informed sources, a close associate of the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Portnov, lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, regularly visits the ARMA headquarters in Kyiv to meet personally with Olena Duma. The purpose of his visits is allegedly to discuss the transfer of large seized assets in favor of certain influential people, including Yulia Tymoshenko. Among these assets was, for example, the capital's Gulliver shopping center.

Immediately after the publication of this material, the ARMA was quick to disassociate itself from these visits. They stated that there were no visitors with the name Valeriy Pysarenko in the log, and that Olena Duma was "not familiar" with the former MP at all.

However, they forgot to mention that you can enter their headquarters through four more "back" entrances and climb through a window and two fire escapes that have no visitor or security logs.

One of the tools that can improve the situation with management of seized assets and identify problems in ARMA's work is an external independent audit.

It is demanded, in particular, by anti-corruption experts. After all, as Pavlo Demchuk, legal advisor to Transparency International Ukraine, stated , a full-fledged external audit has never been conducted at ARMA.

The audit will not only assess the current work of the agency, but also identify systemic problems. This step is important to restore public trust and ensure transparency in the management of seized assets. An independent audit should be a priority for the government to avoid further scandals and strengthen Ukraine's anti-corruption policy.

The lack of public scrutiny increases the risks of ARMA's malpractice, and the delay in the audit only exacerbates this problem.

Losses of more than 557 million: lawyer criticizes ARMA management for failures in asset management07.10.24, 17:26 • 117066 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

