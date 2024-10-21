"It means they are afraid of me": Head of the ARMA Duma believes that criticism of her work is caused by fear of opponents

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"It means they are afraid of me": Head of the ARMA Duma believes that criticism of her work is caused by fear of opponents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14648 views

Olena Duma responded to accusations of political bias and ties to traitors. She believes that the criticism of her work as head of the ARMA is caused only by the fear of her opponents.

"It means they are afraid of me": Head of the ARMA Duma believes that criticism of her work is caused by fear of opponents

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, has responded to criticism of her political bias and links to traitors, saying that all the accusations are only because she is "afraid". She said this in an interview with the BBC.

Details

The appointment of Olena Duma to the position of the Head of the ARMA caused a wave of criticism, and anti-corruption experts have repeatedly emphasized her dubious political connections. In particular, it is known that Duma had contacts with Oleh Kulinich, a former SBU officer accused of treason. Due to the numerous facts of Olena Duma's alleged work for pro-russian forces, the Cabinet of Ministers has even been asked to immediately dismiss her from her position.

In an interview with the BBC, Olena Duma did not deny her ties to Kulinich, but she considers such accusations "ridiculous.

I have heard many such names. I did know Kulinich in 2008-2009. And I find such accusations ridiculous, because we are civil servants and we have to know people, meet at working meetings, conferences, and visit each other's offices. We have joint plans, events, and so on... I have a question. Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko was the Prime Minister at the time. Are there any accusations against her that she knew him?

- said the Head of ARMA.

She is convinced that the accusations have only one reason: the fear of her opponents.

This shows one thing - they are afraid of me. The second thing is that there is no evidence or accusation regarding my professional work and results. When there is nothing to say, unfortunately, other mechanisms are activated that should not have taken place at all during the war

- Duma says.

The head of the ARMA also stated that she is absolutely politically impartial, but at the same time does not deny that she organized rallies for presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi in 2019.

"I was the organizer of the rallies in 2019. This is in the media and is not a secret. I definitely did not vote for Poroshenko and I definitely voted for President Zelensky. I am an impartial person, I have never been a member of any political force. But I can say that President Zelensky is applauded, has been applauded, and I believe that they will applaud when Ukraine wins the war. He was the one who was able to unite Ukraine and was not afraid to take off his tie and diplomatic jacket and go to every country to ask for help. I don't see any other person who could do that in 2022," Olena Duma emphasized without any hint of ‘bias’.

Add

In general, statements about the non-transparent and ineffective work of the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma, have been made repeatedly. The website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine even published a petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

In addition, more than three weeks ago, all members of the public council under ARMA resigned. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. They also stated that the ARMA management systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the Public Council under the ARMA, emphasized in a commentary to UNN that after the self-dissolution of the Public Council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore the activities of the ARMA cannot be called transparent.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
