Secret meetings between Duma and Pysarenko: ARMA insists that their office can only be accessed through the main entrance

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency continues to deny the visits of former MP Valeriy Pysarenko and assures that one can enter their office only through the central entrance and only with the presentation of an identity document, UNN writes , citing the response to the request received from ARMA.

Details

Recently, it became known about possible backroom deals taking place in the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. According to informed sources of UNN, a close associate of the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, regularly visits the ARMA headquarters in Kyiv to meet personally with Olena Duma. The purpose of his visits is allegedly to discuss the transfer of large seized assets in favor of certain influential individuals, including Yulia Tymoshenko. Among these assets was, for example, the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv.

Immediately after the publication of this material, the ARMA was quick to disassociate itself from these visits . They stated that there were no visitors with the name Valeriy Pysarenko in the log, and that Olena Duma was “not familiar” with the former MP at all.

However, they forgot to mention that their headquarters can be accessed through four more “black” entrances and through a window using two fire escapes that have no visitor or security logs.

UNN made a follow-up request to ARMA to clarify whether all entrances to their office are guarded and have a logbook.

In response, the agency assured that access to their premises is carried out in accordance with the instructions, according to which “entry to the protected object” is carried out upon presentation of an identity document.

In view of the above, we would like to inform you that visitors can enter the ARMA premises only through the central entrance upon presentation of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and appropriate registration in the journal - the agency said in its response.

The ARMA was quick to emphasize once again that there was no record of a visit to their office by Valeriy Pysarenko.

Such a reaction from ARMA was quite expected, but it is no secret that “VIP guests” visit any government agency without being recorded in the log and not through the main entrance.

Experts in the comments to UNN expressed doubts about the political independence of ARMA and noted that the agency may work in the interests of those who control its head Olena Duma.