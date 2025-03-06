Trump's team is holding secret negotiations with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's associates are conducting closed meetings with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party regarding possible elections in Ukraine. According to sources, Trump's entourage believes that Zelensky will lose any elections due to war fatigue.
Allies of US President Donald Trump are secretly negotiating with political opponents of Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by Politico, citing its own sources, writes UNN.
Details
According to sources, American officials from Trump's entourage held talks with former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and members of Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party.
As the publication notes, the discussion focused on whether Ukraine can hold quick presidential elections. They are postponed according to the country's constitution, as martial law continues to be in effect in Ukraine. Critics of holding elections say they could be chaotic and play into Russia's hands, as so many potential voters are serving on the front lines or living abroad as refugees.
Trump's aides, according to journalists, are confident that Zelensky will lose any elections due to war fatigue and disillusionment with corruption. His ratings in polls have been declining for many years, although they increased after the spat with Trump in the Oval Office last week, the material notes. Journalists emphasize that Zelensky is significantly more popular than Tymoshenko and Poroshenko.
People from Poroshenko and Tymoshenko's circles are all communicating with Trump's entourage, positioning themselves as people who are easier to work with. And people who would agree to much of what Zelensky does not agree to.
Addition
A KIIS poll shows that 57% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy, while 37% do not. The level of trust has increased by 5% compared to December 2024.