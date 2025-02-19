Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is stated in a KIIS poll conducted on February 4-9 , 2025, UNN reports.

As of the first half of February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy, while 37% do not. The balance of trust and distrust is +20%. Moreover, the trust indicators have improved slightly compared to the last poll in December 2024, when he was trusted by 52%, distrusted by 39%, and the balance of trust and distrust was +13%, - the survey results say.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Grushetsky commented on the results of the survey.

President Zelenskyy retains a fairly high level of public trust (in fact, for a democratic society, having a current trust score is a very good result!) and even more so, he retains legitimacy, - Hrushetsky said.

In addition, he emphasized that the current President and the government are fully legitimate to conduct difficult negotiations, and elections should be held after the war is over.

While some international partners-allies are concerned about the legitimacy of the President in the context of possible peace negotiations and consider it appropriate to insist on elections, from the point of view of Ukrainian citizens themselves, there is no problem with this; the current President and the government are fully legitimate to conduct difficult negotiations, and elections should be held after the war is over and Ukraine has at least received reliable security guarantees, - Grushetsky said.

Trump on holding elections in Ukraine: it's not russia that says they are needed, it's an “objective” situation

On February 4-9, 2025, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own all-Ukrainian public opinion poll, Omnibus, to which it added a question about trust in President Zelensky on its own initiative.

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews in all regions of Ukraine (government-controlled territory), with 1,000 respondents interviewed. The survey was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who resided in Ukraine at the time of the survey. The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some respondents were IDPs who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

President Donald Trump saidthat Zelensky's approval rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

Commenting on the information from a Fox News journalist at the White House about a three-stage peace plan to end the war, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko saidthat this is a way to impose pro-Russian leadership on Ukraine.



Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, said that the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh .

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.