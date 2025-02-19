US President Donald Trump claims that it is not russia that tells Ukraine to hold elections, it is an allegedly "objective" situation, UNN reports.

Details

In this situation, when martial law is always in force in Ukraine and the leader of this country has already dropped to 4% in popularity... I think that if we sit down at the table, the Ukrainian people will already decide that there have been no elections for a long time. It is not russia that tells Ukraine that it needs elections, it is an objective situation... - says Trump.

However, Trump did not explain where the sociological data came from.

Add

According to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Zelenskyy's approval rating in December was 52%.

Context

Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, said that the US and russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko, commenting on the information from a Fox News journalist at the White House about a three-stage peace plan to end the war, said that this is a way to impose pro-Russian leadership on Ukraine.

