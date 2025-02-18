The OP commented on the possible agreement between the US and Russia on a three-stage peace plan

Commenting on the information from a Fox News journalist in the White House about a three-stage peace plan to end the war, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said that this is a way to impose pro-Russian leadership on Ukraine.

He said this on the air of a telethon, reports UNN.

Today, there was information cited by Fox News and MEPs that Putin seems to have a desire to seek support in America, and he may have already found it, that first a truce, then elections, and then some kind of agreement to end the war - Leshchenko said.

According to him, this is a direct way to impose elections on Ukraine in conditions when some voters do not vote.

Secondly, this is a way to impose a pro-Russian leadership in this way, because it means that they will throw all their resources at pushing through the right person to sign the final agreement. It is in Ukraine's interest to have peace first, and then any electoral or political processes - Leshchenko said.

Context

Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, said that the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the United States and Russia have agreed on four principles following talksthat lasted more than four hours in Saudi Arabia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shared the results of his meeting with American representatives, noting that the conversation was “very useful” and that the two sides began to understand each other better.