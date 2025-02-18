ukenru
The OP commented on the possible agreement between the US and Russia on a three-stage peace plan

The OP commented on the possible agreement between the US and Russia on a three-stage peace plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42323 views

OP advisor Serhiy Leshchenko warned against the three-stage peace plan reported by Fox News. According to him, the plan with a ceasefire and elections could lead to the imposition of a pro-Russian leadership on Ukraine.

Commenting on the information from a Fox News journalist in the White House about a three-stage peace plan to end the war, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said that this is a way to impose pro-Russian leadership on Ukraine.

He said this on the air of a telethon, reports UNN.

Today, there was information cited by Fox News and MEPs that Putin seems to have a desire to seek support in America, and he may have already found it, that first a truce, then elections, and then some kind of agreement to end the war

- Leshchenko said.

According to him, this is a direct way to impose elections on Ukraine in conditions when some voters do not vote.

Secondly, this is a way to impose a pro-Russian leadership in this way, because it means that they will throw all their resources at pushing through the right person to sign the final agreement. It is in Ukraine's interest to have peace first, and then any electoral or political processes

- Leshchenko said.

None of the “players” in the negotiations talk about the return of prisoners - Zelenskyy18.02.25, 17:57 • 33776 views

Context

Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, said that the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the United States and Russia have agreed on four principles following talksthat lasted more than four hours in Saudi Arabia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shared the results of his meeting with American representatives, noting that the conversation was “very useful” and that the two sides began to understand each other better. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
foks-niusFox News
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising