None of the “players” in the negotiations talk about the return of prisoners - Zelenskyy

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37016 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61978 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66471 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115370 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112833 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152079 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64496 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108756 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78562 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43638 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115373 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142851 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175247 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31852 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133817 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135690 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164023 views
None of the “players” in the negotiations talk about the return of prisoners - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33776 views

Ukraine's President criticizes peace negotiators for ignoring the issue of prisoners. The US and Russia agree to create teams to work on ending the war without Ukraine's participation.

None of the "players" negotiating peace are talking about the return of prisoners. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Turkish President Erdogan, UNN reports.

It seems to me that today it is clear that neither side will win this war with weapons on the battlefield. Russia wanted to do so, but failed. There must be a transition to diplomacy, but it must still lead to a just peace. I would like you to note that none of the players who are negotiating today, or asking the question whether it can end, or what are the conditions for a truce, look, no one is talking about the return of prisoners 

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that no matter what happens between the parties, first of all, people always say that ordinary people should return home.

The situation itself speaks to this, no matter what happens between the parties, first of all, people always say that ordinary people should return home. Why say these unnecessary words that people shouldn't die when we need to bring back thousands of people who are in captivity today? If there really is goodwill to end this war, I don't believe that Putin wants it, but if there is goodwill, then there is definitely an exchange of prisoners, first of all 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Reuters reports that U.S. and Russian officials agreed at talks in Saudi Arabia "to appoint high-level teams to begin work on ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is durable, sustainable and acceptable to all sides.

Ukraine not invited to US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia - FoxNews15.02.25, 22:22 • 71769 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising