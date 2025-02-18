None of the “players” in the negotiations talk about the return of prisoners - Zelenskyy

None of the "players" negotiating peace are talking about the return of prisoners. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Turkish President Erdogan, UNN reports.

It seems to me that today it is clear that neither side will win this war with weapons on the battlefield. Russia wanted to do so, but failed. There must be a transition to diplomacy, but it must still lead to a just peace. I would like you to note that none of the players who are negotiating today, or asking the question whether it can end, or what are the conditions for a truce, look, no one is talking about the return of prisoners - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that no matter what happens between the parties, first of all, people always say that ordinary people should return home.

The situation itself speaks to this, no matter what happens between the parties, first of all, people always say that ordinary people should return home. Why say these unnecessary words that people shouldn't die when we need to bring back thousands of people who are in captivity today? If there really is goodwill to end this war, I don't believe that Putin wants it, but if there is goodwill, then there is definitely an exchange of prisoners, first of all - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Reuters reports that U.S. and Russian officials agreed at talks in Saudi Arabia "to appoint high-level teams to begin work on ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is durable, sustainable and acceptable to all sides.

Ukraine not invited to US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia - FoxNews