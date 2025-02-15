Ukraine not invited to US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia - FoxNews
The Ukrainian side was not invited or informed about the upcoming US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. A senior Ukrainian official told FOX News.
Ukraine was not invited to the meeting of the Trump team and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by FOX journalist Nana Sajai on social network X.
According to Sajai , a senior Ukrainian official told her that the Ukrainian side was not invited or informed about the upcoming US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia.
