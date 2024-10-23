Head of the ARMA Duma “accidentally” hinted that the liquidation of the MSEC was her merit

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Head of the ARMA Duma “accidentally” hinted that the liquidation of the MSEC was her merit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178059 views

Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, claimed to have contributed to the exposure of corruption in the MSEC in 2020. Experts have expressed doubts about the political independence of ARMA under her leadership.

Head of the ARMA Duma “accidentally” hinted that the liquidation of the MSEC was her merit

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, decided to recall her work at the Social Insurance Fund, hinting that it was her efforts in 2020 that gave rise to the exposure of corruption schemes at the MSEC. In her post in the TG channel, she not only described her "heroic path" of fighting corruption, but also indirectly took credit for the elimination of medical commissions, UNN writes.

Details

Recently, a high-profile scandal erupted in Ukraine due to the exposure of corruption schemes by the heads of regional MSECs. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, this includes the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, and real verification of declarations of MSEC members. President Zelenskyy demands to develop a draft law that will provide for the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.

It is well known that Olena Duma likes to promote herself on high-profile topics. She did not ignore the hot topic of liquidation of the MSEC.

MSEC. Corruption. In 2020, I became the head of the Social Insurance Fund. This is a cool experience in exposing corruption schemes and what role it played for me personally... In the three months I was head, I had to fire four out of five deputies and almost every regional head. He had to submit relevant applications to various authorities (because they were all different and creative in their actions): the NAPC, the SBI, the SBU, the NPU, the NAPC, and others

- Duma said.

She stated that it was thanks to her that more than  two thousand people who were illegally receiving disability payments in the social insurance fund system were identified, and her inspections revealed large-scale fraud. She hints that these actions were the first steps toward the current liquidation of the MSEC, which she said was a "systemic corruption hole.

"The most important thing is that my struggle resulted in satisfaction for the country - the corruption hole in the form of the Social Insurance Fund was eliminated by law and signed by the President of Ukraine. In 2020, I said: the problem of MSEK is not an isolated case, but a systemic corruption that requires a comprehensive solution. I believe that the situation will finally change," Duma said.

The Head of ARMA also emphasized that the agency is ready to manage the identified illegally acquired assets of corrupt officials from the MSEK or any other spheres.

"The current scandal with the MSEC is a painful echo of the old system. But Ukraine is irreversibly changing. And I am proud to be among those who embarked on the path of fighting this corruption scheme back in 2020. I should probably put an end to this. But I will write three words: The cleansing will continue," said the Head of the ARMA.

Add

At the same time, it is worth noting that experts pointed out that the political independence of ARMA's work under Olena Duma's leadership is questionable. 

In particular, it has recently become known about possible backroom agreements taking place in the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. According to informed sources of UNN, a close associate of the former deputy head of the administration of President Viktor Yanukovych, lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, regularly visits the ARMA headquarters in Kyiv to meet personally with Olena Duma. The purpose of his visits is allegedly to discuss the transfer of large seized assets in favor of certain influential people, including Yulia Tymoshenko. Among these assets was, for example, the capital's Gulliver shopping center.

Immediately after the publication of this material, the ARMA was quick to disassociate itself from these visits. They stated that there were no visitors with the name Valeriy Pysarenko in the log, and that Olena Duma was "not familiar" with the former MP at all.

However, they forgot to mention that their main office can be entered through four more "back" entrances and climbed through a window and two fire escapes, which have no logs of visits and security

One of the tools that can improve the situation with the management of seized assets and identify problems in ARMA's work is an external independent audit

It is demanded, in particular, by anti-corruption experts. However, so far it has not been conducted.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
