Winter returned in March: Kyiv is covered with snow
Kyiv • UNN
It snowed in Kyiv on March 17 due to a cold cyclone. Weather forecasters predict a frosty night with temperatures down to -6 °C and warn of ice on the roads in the western regions.
Snow fell in Kyiv today, March 17, returning a winter atmosphere to the capital. Kyiv residents could observe, albeit small, but quite noticeable accumulations of snow in several districts of the city, reports the correspondent of UNN.
Currently, snow is falling in the northern districts of the city. Most likely, by 8 p.m. it will engulf the entire capital. Even earlier, the first snowflakes were recorded in the Buchansky district of Kyiv region.
Such weather was already predicted today by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, as well as by the weather forecaster Natalka Didenko. The north of Ukraine was under the influence of a cold cyclone, which brought winter motifs to the March day.
It is expected that this is only the beginning of several frosty days, after which, approximately on March 20, a warming should come, which will confidently lead to the departure of winter weather and a full-fledged spring.
Addition
Weather forecaster Natalka Didenko warned that Ukrainians will face very uncomfortable weather on Tuesday. In particular, a frosty night with a temperature of -1…-6 °C is expected. In addition, you should beware of the cold wind.
Didenko emphasized that the nearest night is expected with frosts within -1…-6 °C, in the west in places up to -8 °C. In the south and southeast, the temperature will be slightly higher – 0…+3 °C.
Also, the Ukrhydrometeorological Center reported that on March 17, cloudy weather with periodic clearings is expected in Ukraine. In some areas there will be rain and sleet, and ice may form on the roads of western areas.