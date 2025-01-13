ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128221 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124594 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125819 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157115 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108220 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107090 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37610 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115770 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113716 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37344 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153846 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182783 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172223 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115787 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147778 views
Actual
Overdue for millions: 300 tons of food turned into garbage due to inaction of ARMA

Overdue for millions: 300 tons of food turned into garbage due to inaction of ARMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 152548 views

At the Yermolino TM plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 300 tons of products were spoiled due to ARMA's inaction. The agency, headed by Olena Duma, could not find a manager or solve the problem with the products for a year and a half.

While the war in Ukraine continues and every resource counts, 300 tons of products at the Yermolino TM plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region simply went bad due to the inaction of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. Instead of promptly finding a manager or transferring the products to those who need them, the agency, headed by Olena Duma, left the problem unresolved for a year and a half, UNN reports.

Details

The Yermolino frozen meat production plant was seized in August 2012 and transferred to ARMA in January 2013.

Two years have passed since the property was transferred to ARMA, but instead of finding an effective manager or solving the problem with the products, the agency left the situation to fend for itself. The products were accumulating at the plant and rotting, creating risks to the environment and human health.

In July 2024, ARMA Deputy Head Grigol Katamadze, during an inspection at the plant , saw the scale of the consequences of inaction: 300 tons of spoiled products that resulted from almost two years of managerial chaos.

After the problem became apparent, it took ARMA more than four months to decide to dispose of of the spoiled products. It was not until January 2025 that the agency officially announced its intention to get rid of 300 tons of expired products. However, this decision is only the first step, and the actual timeline for disposal remains unknown.

The situation with the Yermolino plant is a vivid example of how the inaction of ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma turned a strategic facility into a source of environmental and economic damage. For a year and a half, the agency has been unable to find a manager, ensure proper storage of products, or make prompt decisions on the problems that have arisen.

This case demonstrates the general inefficiency of asset management under ARMA's control. The inability to make quick and effective decisions not only damages the agency's reputation, but also creates real risks for the environment, business and society.

Add

This is not the first signal of management problems in ARMA. Since Olena Duma's appointment as the head of the agency, there have been discussions from time to time about her lack of experience. She even had to make excuses for this and argued her expertise by saying that she graduated from school with a gold medal and has "a lot of experience.

In general, statements about the non-transparent and ineffective work of the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma, have been made repeatedly. A petition  calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma from her position due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets has even appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In addition, there are doubts about the political independence of the ARMA leadership. In particular, it has recently become known  about possible backroom deals taking place in the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. According to UNN's sources , a close associate of the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, regularly visits the ARMA headquarters in Kyiv to meet personally with Olena Duma. The purpose of his visits is allegedly to discuss the transfer of large seized assets in favor of certain influential individuals, including Yulia Tymoshenko.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
yulia-tymoshenkoYulia Tymoshenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising