Rockfall occurred at a plant in Poland: one worker died
A rockfall occurred at a mining and processing plant in Poland, killing a 37-year-old miner. Two other workers were rescued with minor injuries.
On Saturday, July 5, a rockfall occurred at a mining and processing plant in Poland, killing a worker. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.
Details
The incident occurred after 9:00 PM local time at the mining and processing plant in Polkowice-Sieroszowice. As a result, three workers were trapped under the rockfall. Two were rescued and sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The third, a 37-year-old miner, could not be saved. He was found on Sunday, July 6.
In connection with the tragedy, KGHM Polska Miedź announced a three-day mourning period in all its divisions.
Recall
