Rockfall occurred at a plant in Poland: one worker died

On Saturday, July 5, a rockfall occurred at a mining and processing plant in Poland, killing a worker. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

The incident occurred after 9:00 PM local time at the mining and processing plant in Polkowice-Sieroszowice. As a result, three workers were trapped under the rockfall. Two were rescued and sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The third, a 37-year-old miner, could not be saved. He was found on Sunday, July 6.

In connection with the tragedy, KGHM Polska Miedź announced a three-day mourning period in all its divisions.

Recall

