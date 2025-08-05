The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan responded to reports regarding the participation of Pakistani citizens in the war in Ukraine, calling them "baseless" and "unfounded," as stated in the country's Foreign Ministry statement on August 5, writes UNN.

Details

"The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine. To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," the statement reads.

The Government of Pakistan, as stated by the country's Foreign Ministry, "will discuss this issue with the Ukrainian authorities and request clarification on this matter."

"Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that on the front in the Vovchansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel "are recording the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries."