Zelenskyy: "I would invite Putin to Kyiv, but why? I am ready to meet on neutral territory, but not in Russia and not in Belarus"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with the Russian dictator on neutral territory. He rejected Russia and Belarus as meeting places, as they are parties to the conflict.

Zelenskyy: "I would invite Putin to Kyiv, but why? I am ready to meet on neutral territory, but not in Russia and not in Belarus"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is not playing games with negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but seeks a real end to the war, adding that he is ready to meet with him, but not in Russia or Belarus. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports.

Details

I don't want to play games with the question of how to end the war through negotiations. For us, this is a reality. For us, this war is a big problem. A great danger for Europe, for everyone, for the whole world.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that he is ready to meet with the Russian dictator for negotiations on ending the war.

I don't play games with Putin. I am ready to meet, I am ready to talk, but on a neutral platform. I would invite Putin to Kyiv, but why? I am ready to meet in a neutral territory, but not in Russia and not in Belarus. Not even necessarily neutral, but not Russian and not Belarusian. Because they are allies in this war. Belarus is a passive aggressor, that's true. Because we were attacked from the territory of Belarus.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, answered how close Ukraine is to achieving peace, saying that "there is a window between now and the midterm elections in America in November."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
