Pamir glaciers are growing despite global warming: scientists are looking for a solution to the anomaly

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:51 PM • 3244 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 12883 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41116 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 29615 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49260 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28489 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75384 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48443 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47293 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114479 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48454 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 30640 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38743 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14557 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters02:19 PM • 14442 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41119 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 49263 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38827 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75384 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 85172 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Pokrovsk
Louvre
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 4412 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14630 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48519 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 54326 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 35676 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
SpaceX Starship
Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

Pamir glaciers are growing despite global warming: scientists are looking for a solution to the anomaly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

Glaciers in the Pamir Mountains, Tajikistan, are stable and even growing, while most of the world's glaciers are melting. European scientists are investigating this phenomenon, known as the Karakoram Anomaly, to find ways to protect glaciers globally.

Pamir glaciers are growing despite global warming: scientists are looking for a solution to the anomaly

While glaciers worldwide are melting at a record pace due to climate change, the ice giants in Tajikistan's Pamir Mountains remain stable. European scientists on a new expedition are investigating the phenomenon of the so-called Karakoram Anomaly, hoping to protect glaciers globally.

UNN reports with reference to "Nau.ch".

Details

Due to the effects of climate change, most of our planet's glaciers are melting, some even at a record pace. However, in the high-altitude Pamir Mountains of Tajikistan, the opposite phenomenon is observed. Some glaciers in this region are at least stable, and some are even growing.

The phenomenon observed in the high mountain range of Central Asia is called the "Karakoram Anomaly." The leading hypothesis explains it by intensive irrigation in neighboring Pakistan.

Reference

The Karakoram, a mountain system in Central Asia, within India, China, and Pakistan, is part of a grandiose complex of mountain systems in the center of Asia. On the Pakistani side of the Pamir-Karakoram region, one of the largest irrigated areas in the world is located. Evaporation releases a significant amount of moisture into the atmosphere, which later falls as snow over the Pamir Mountains.

Swiss scientists investigate the "Karakoram anomaly" on site

Glaciology specialists conduct field research on the massive Pamir glaciers, including drilling ice samples from the glacier to obtain climate archives. Recently, researchers worked at an altitude of over 5800 meters on the Kon Chukurbači ice cap, from which two ice cores, each 105 meters long, were extracted.

Scientists hope that the ice cores will reveal the secret of the anomaly.

Researchers have already formed a climate archive that may even span millennia. Using these samples, researchers can draw conclusions about the state of snowfall, temperatures, atmosphere, and dust far into the past.

Scientists discover 332 colossal underwater canyons off the coast of Antarctica19.10.25, 18:06 • 5019 views

Experts hope to get answers to key questions.

  • will these glaciers retreat like the rest of the world?
    • will they be able to recover?
      • can the anomaly last longer?

        If new groundbreaking conclusions can be drawn about how the Karakoram Anomaly manifested and how this phenomenon may develop in the future, then this will certainly add important information to today's pressing topic:

        How to effectively protect our planet's glaciers on a global scale.

        Recall

        Heat related to climate change has led to a new level of mortality of over half a million people per year. Emissions from fossil fuels affect air pollution. This ultimately leads to record numbers in global death statistics.

        The UN climate change organization expects the first reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but the pace is insufficient to meet climate limits.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldWeather and environment
        Energy
        Tajikistan
        United Nations
        India
        China
        Pakistan