Zelenskyy met with soldiers of one of the brigades in the Vovchansk direction: he spoke with the fighters and presented awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

President Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 57th brigade in the Vovchansk direction, discussed the situation, and presented awards. The soldiers report the participation of mercenaries from Asia and Africa.

Zelenskyy met with soldiers of one of the brigades in the Vovchansk direction: he spoke with the fighters and presented awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the Koshovyi Otaman Kost Hordiyenko Brigade. The head of state spoke with the fighters and commanders, and also presented awards, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Details

"Today I was next to those who defend our country in the Vovchansk direction – soldiers of the 17th separate motorized infantry battalion of the 57th brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Kost Hordiyenko. We talked with the commanders about the situation at the front, the defense of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy also reported that many mercenaries from various countries in Asia and Africa are fighting on the Russian side in the Vovchansk direction.

"Separately, we raised the issues of drone provision and their use, recruitment, and direct financing of brigades. Soldiers in this direction record the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will react," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also honored the defenders with state awards.

"I honored our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state, the Ukrainian people, and supporting each other," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical facility in Kharkiv. He presented state awards to the fighters and combat medics for their service and defense of the country.

On Air Force Day, three officers - Colonel Yevhen Bulatsyk, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Myronenko, and Major Denys Yudin - received the title of Hero of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy also presented the "Golden Star" orders to the families of three fallen Heroes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

