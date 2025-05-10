$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 13209 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 27856 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 30905 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 51257 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 61745 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59649 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63725 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68014 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115242 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40151 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

"Refuse to see the truth": Macron and Tusk condemned the participation of world leaders in the victory parade in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The Presidents of France and Poland criticized politicians for supporting Russia at the parade in Moscow on May 9, calling it a disgrace and a refusal to see the truth about the war in Ukraine.

"Refuse to see the truth": Macron and Tusk condemned the participation of world leaders in the victory parade in Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have criticised world leaders and other officials for attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow on Friday, May 9, 2025. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Donald Tusk said that the presence of world leaders and other officials, as well as their applause for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his speech about the so-called Nazi cleansing in Ukraine, was a "disgrace". Those present, he said, "refuse to see the truth". 

The Polish Prime Minister also reminded that the event welcomed Russian soldiers who would then go on to "bomb cities, schools and hospitals" in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron stressed that such a show of support for Russia is contrary to modern Western values.

I'm not sure [attending the parade] was the best decision on May 9 and not the best decision in the 21st century.

- said the President of France.

At the same time, he rejected attempts to pit Moscow and Brussels against each other as two forces allegedly vying for hegemony in Europe.

"Many people compare Moscow and Brussels - I've heard that... But Moscow is a capital that was imposed, while Brussels is a capital that was freely chosen through our treaties," Macron noted.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 9, a military parade took place on Red Square in Moscow. The parade was attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and leaders of nearly 30 countries, including China, Brazil, Venezuela, Slovakia, Serbia, Armenia, Mongolia, Cuba, Tajikistan and Belarus. 

The President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Slovakia held a fraternal meeting in Moscow, where they discussed important issues. Both politicians arrived on the eve of the May 9 parade, despite EU warnings.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed a demarche to the heads of diplomatic missions of countries whose leaders were at the parade in Moscow. The presence at the parade is regarded as an unfriendly step, support for Russia's aggression.

France and Poland have signed a treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation09.05.25, 18:30 • 6454 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Tajikistan
Cuba
Venezuela
Brazil
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Armenia
Serbia
Brussels
France
Donald Tusk
Slovakia
China
Ukraine
Poland
