France and Poland have signed a treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
Macron and Tusk signed a Polish-French friendship treaty that provides for deepening cooperation, especially in the field of security and defense. The parties also signed an agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a Polish-French treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of security and defense. This is reported by PAP, writes UNN.
Details
According to the media, at a press conference, the French president said that the treaty mentions defense and security.
The Prime Minister and I share a clear and firm conviction that we need a united, strong, sovereign and competitive Europe. France and Poland can make a very important contribution here
We bear a great responsibility for peace and security on our continent, which the Russian offensive in Ukraine has been trying to undermine for the past three years, in fact for almost 10
Also, according to him, this responsibility "is based on our firm support for Ukraine in its desire to achieve a ceasefire, create conditions for a lasting and durable peace based on security guarantees."
In addition, the parties also signed a separate agreement on cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy. Tusk did not rule out that the new cooperation would also discuss the issue of the French nuclear umbrella.
Recall
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that France and Poland will sign a new comprehensive bilateral treaty covering defense, energy and economy in the face of threats from Russia and changing US policy.