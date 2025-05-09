France and Poland have signed a treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a Polish-French treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of security and defense. This is reported by PAP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, at a press conference, the French president said that the treaty mentions defense and security.

The Prime Minister and I share a clear and firm conviction that we need a united, strong, sovereign and competitive Europe. France and Poland can make a very important contribution here - Macron said.

We bear a great responsibility for peace and security on our continent, which the Russian offensive in Ukraine has been trying to undermine for the past three years, in fact for almost 10 - added the French President.

Also, according to him, this responsibility "is based on our firm support for Ukraine in its desire to achieve a ceasefire, create conditions for a lasting and durable peace based on security guarantees."

In addition, the parties also signed a separate agreement on cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy. Tusk did not rule out that the new cooperation would also discuss the issue of the French nuclear umbrella.

Recall

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that France and Poland will sign a new comprehensive bilateral treaty covering defense, energy and economy in the face of threats from Russia and changing US policy.