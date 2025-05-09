$41.510.07
ukenru
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11793 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 27804 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40590 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44783 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 51846 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59559 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93546 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39209 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97634 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49139 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

France and Poland have signed a treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3208 views

Macron and Tusk signed a Polish-French friendship treaty that provides for deepening cooperation, especially in the field of security and defense. The parties also signed an agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy.

France and Poland have signed a treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a Polish-French treaty on friendship and deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of security and defense. This is reported by PAP, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, at a press conference, the French president said that the treaty mentions defense and security. 

The Prime Minister and I share a clear and firm conviction that we need a united, strong, sovereign and competitive Europe. France and Poland can make a very important contribution here 

- Macron said.

We bear a great responsibility for peace and security on our continent, which the Russian offensive in Ukraine has been trying to undermine for the past three years, in fact for almost 10 

- added the French President.

Also, according to him, this responsibility "is based on our firm support for Ukraine in its desire to achieve a ceasefire, create conditions for a lasting and durable peace based on security guarantees."

In addition, the parties also signed a separate agreement on cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy. Tusk did not rule out that the new cooperation would also discuss the issue of the French nuclear umbrella.

Recall

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that France and Poland will sign a new comprehensive bilateral treaty covering defense, energy and economy in the face of threats from Russia and changing US policy. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
