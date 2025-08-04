In Kharkiv region, mercenaries from China and a number of Asian and African countries are fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 3590 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 11931 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 26259 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 58574 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 43582 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 53685 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 61866 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 63612 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59445 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79044 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.4m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 83944 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 19168 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 55158 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 81411 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 52433 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 3558 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 26239 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 58556 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 217035 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 305539 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Justin Bieber
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 8788 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 4386 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 14811 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 336344 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 145824 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

In Kharkiv region, mercenaries from China and a number of Asian and African countries are fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

President Zelenskyy recorded the participation of mercenaries from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African countries in the battles in the Vovchansk direction. The information was provided by commanders during the President's visit.

In Kharkiv region, mercenaries from China and a number of Asian and African countries are fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that mercenaries from China, Pakistan, and a number of Asian and African countries are participating in battles against the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's message on Telegram.

In the Vovchansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel are recording the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President clarified that he was told about this by the commanders he spoke with during his visit to the Vovchansk direction.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical facility in Kharkiv. He presented state awards to soldiers and combat medics for their service and defense of the country.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Pakistan
Kharkiv