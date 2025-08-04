Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that mercenaries from China, Pakistan, and a number of Asian and African countries are participating in battles against the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's message on Telegram.

In the Vovchansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel are recording the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries - Zelenskyy reported.

The President clarified that he was told about this by the commanders he spoke with during his visit to the Vovchansk direction.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical facility in Kharkiv. He presented state awards to soldiers and combat medics for their service and defense of the country.