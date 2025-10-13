The Cabinet of Ministers launches an automated module for business inspections

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new automated risk management module for business inspections. The system will independently determine which enterprises need control, reducing the burden on conscientious companies and ensuring transparency in inspection planning. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The government adopted a resolution that updates the rules for the integrated automated system of state supervision and control. Within its framework, a new risk management module will appear, which will automatically identify enterprises for scheduled inspections in 85 areas – from labor protection and ecology to technical standards.

Foreigners opened over 1.6 thousand sole proprietorships in Ukraine in 2025 – the most active citizens are from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan

Under the new rules, the degree of risk of a company will be determined by established criteria without human involvement. The system will form a list of control objects based on a risk rating, allowing state supervision bodies to focus on high-risk enterprises and reduce inspections for low-risk businesses.

Annual and comprehensive inspection plans will now be generated automatically and published online, ensuring open access for businesses and the public.

Winners of the SEED 4.0 sustainable entrepreneurship program announced

For businesses, this means: minimizing the human factor and corruption risks, less administrative pressure on conscientious companies, unified and clear rules for everyone, and transparency in inspection plans. All information about inspections and their results will be available on the website of the State Regulatory Service and on the open data portal after the end of martial law.

It is important that the new rules apply only to state supervision and inspection checks. Tax audits, actions of law enforcement officers, and control in areas not covered by the basic law (finance, customs, market supervision) remain subject to separate procedures.

Government extends "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories - Svyrydenko