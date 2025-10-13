The Cabinet of Ministers launches an automated module for business inspections

$41.600.10
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 6670 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10289 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13499 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11288 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13161 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17803 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25511 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24419 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30119 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Popular news
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30119 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Poland
Europe
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
The Cabinet of Ministers launches an automated module for business inspections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is introducing a new automated risk management module that will independently identify enterprises for scheduled inspections in 85 areas. This will reduce administrative pressure on conscientious companies and ensure transparency in inspection planning.

The Cabinet of Ministers launches an automated module for business inspections

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new automated risk management module for business inspections. The system will independently determine which enterprises need control, reducing the burden on conscientious companies and ensuring transparency in inspection planning. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The government adopted a resolution that updates the rules for the integrated automated system of state supervision and control. Within its framework, a new risk management module will appear, which will automatically identify enterprises for scheduled inspections in 85 areas – from labor protection and ecology to technical standards.

Foreigners opened over 1.6 thousand sole proprietorships in Ukraine in 2025 – the most active citizens are from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan13.10.25, 09:21 • 2306 views

Under the new rules, the degree of risk of a company will be determined by established criteria without human involvement. The system will form a list of control objects based on a risk rating, allowing state supervision bodies to focus on high-risk enterprises and reduce inspections for low-risk businesses.

Annual and comprehensive inspection plans will now be generated automatically and published online, ensuring open access for businesses and the public.

Winners of the SEED 4.0 sustainable entrepreneurship program announced13.10.25, 09:39 • 2146 views

For businesses, this means: minimizing the human factor and corruption risks, less administrative pressure on conscientious companies, unified and clear rules for everyone, and transparency in inspection plans. All information about inspections and their results will be available on the website of the State Regulatory Service and on the open data portal after the end of martial law.

It is important that the new rules apply only to state supervision and inspection checks. Tax audits, actions of law enforcement officers, and control in areas not covered by the basic law (finance, customs, market supervision) remain subject to separate procedures.

Government extends "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories - Svyrydenko10.10.25, 22:59 • 4096 views

Stepan Haftko

Economy
Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan
Ukraine