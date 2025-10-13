Foreigners opened over 1.6 thousand sole proprietorships in Ukraine in 2025 – the most active citizens are from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
04:29 AM • 5838 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 23861 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 34904 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 48891 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 32726 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 97670 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 108006 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53939 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53433 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 42280 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4.2m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked Kharkiv: explosions near residential buildings and damaged housesOctober 12, 08:39 PM • 14203 views
Enemy attacked Sumy: apartment buildings and a non-residential building damagedPhotoOctober 12, 09:11 PM • 11097 views
Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS12:48 AM • 10934 views
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - Forbes01:52 AM • 11757 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 11279 views
Publications
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 48928 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 97697 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 108030 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 51236 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 87124 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Ihor Terekhov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 26102 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 58057 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 61936 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 63487 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 129530 views
Actual
Brent Crude
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
BM-21 "Grad"

Foreigners opened over 1.6 thousand sole proprietorships in Ukraine in 2025 – the most active citizens are from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In the first nine months of 2025, foreigners registered 1,648 sole proprietorships in Ukraine. The most active were citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, with Russians most often ceasing operations.

Foreigners opened over 1.6 thousand sole proprietorships in Ukraine in 2025 – the most active citizens are from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Uzbekistan

In the first nine months of 2025, foreigners registered 1,648 individual entrepreneurs (IEs) in Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data from the Unified State Register, published by Opendatabot analysts, UNN writes.

Details

Although this figure is 10% lower than in the same period last year, the number of active non-resident entrepreneurs continues to grow – the net increase was 490 IEs.

Tax office updated inspection plan: who and where to prepare for visits09.10.25, 10:01 • 2963 views

The most active among foreign entrepreneurs were citizens of Azerbaijan (229 IEs), Russia (222), and Uzbekistan (160). Also in the top five are Moldova (125) and Armenia (95).

At the same time, citizens of Russia most often cease entrepreneurial activity – 241 closures (21%), followed by Azerbaijanis (157), Moldovans (102), Uzbeks (91), and Belarusians (69).

Every third foreign entrepreneur opens a business in Kyiv (544 IEs). This is followed by Odesa region (300), Kyiv region (138), Kharkiv region (104), and Lviv region (83). The fewest foreign entrepreneurs are registered in Volyn, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kherson regions – from 2 to 17 IEs.

The most popular areas of activity are retail trade (almost 30%), public catering (14%), wholesale trade (9%), computer programming (6%), and information services (4%). Business closures most often occur in the same sectors.

Among foreigners who open businesses in Ukraine, 69% are men, while women make up 31%. Interestingly, foreign IEs turn out to be even more resilient than Ukrainian ones: the median term of their work is 3.1 years, while for Ukrainian citizens it is 2.5 years.

The record holder was a citizen of the Russian Federation who ran a business in Ukraine for 30 years and closed it at the beginning of 2025.

The opening of IEs by foreigners is an absolutely normal and legal practice. People who have a temporary or permanent residence permit in Ukraine receive a tax number (RNOCPP), can officially conduct entrepreneurial activity, and pay taxes on an equal footing with citizens of Ukraine. As for citizens of the Russian Federation, they are no exception. Only those who legally reside in Ukraine can open their own business, explains Denys Popov, head of the legal department of Opendatabot, lawyer and insolvency practitioner.

Over 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs registered in Ukraine in nine months of 2025 – infographic03.10.25, 10:23 • 3067 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Belarus
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Uzbekistan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv