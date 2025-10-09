Tax office updated inspection plan: who and where to prepare for visits

The State Tax Service has updated its inspection plan for companies and entrepreneurs, adding 122 more this year. Who the tax authorities will visit and when is reported by the monitoring service "Opendatabot," writes UNN.

Details

According to updated data, tax authorities plan 4908 business inspections this year. This is 122 more than in the previous version of the schedule. It is noted that, although the total number has increased, some enterprises have been excluded from the list, and others have been added.

79% (3881 enterprises) of inspections are companies, and 21% (1027 businesses) are individual entrepreneurs. Businesses in wholesale trade, agriculture, food production, logistics, and retail will be inspected. By the end of the year, tax authorities are to conduct another 1391 inspections.

The peak of the State Tax Service's activity, as reported, falls "under the Christmas tree": 482 inspections in December.

Those working in Kyiv will be the least "lucky" - every fifth inspection is planned here (219). Kyiv is followed by Dnipropetrovsk (122), Odesa (114), Lviv (79), and Poltava (60) regions.

By the end of the year, the most businesses and companies to be inspected are those operating in wholesale trade (272 companies or 24%), agriculture (119 or 11%), food production (76 or 7%), warehousing and logistics (64 or 6%), and retail trade (49 or 4%).

It is also reported that from October until the end of the year, the tax service will inspect 11 companies belonging to various financial and industrial groups, and another 10 that have connections with them.