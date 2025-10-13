Winners of the SEED 4.0 sustainable entrepreneurship program announced

Under the SEED 4.0 sustainable entrepreneurship program, implemented by the UN Global Compact in Ukraine with the support of PepsiCo, the PepsiCo Foundation, MHP, and Syngenta, grant support was provided to 13 entrepreneurs, UNN reports.

Details

Nominations from the UN Global Compact in Ukraine and the PepsiCo Foundation:

Marta Zmysla — "Fazenda Rakiv" (Lviv region);

Vasyl Ostapchuk — artichoke cultivation project (Vinnytsia region);

Maria Luchkiv — PE "Luchkom" (Lviv region);

Anna Pavlova-Fialka — "Fialkova Ferma" (Kharkiv region);

Iryna Riabchenko — "Bdzhuliar_ka" (Sumy region);

Oleksandr Levchuk — "LevSmartAgro" (Volyn region);

Olena Pryvedeniuk — "Travy Poltavshchyny" (Poltava region);

Vadym Pohrebniak — garlic cultivation and processing project (Mykolaiv region).

"The story of each SEED finalist is special. Some grow new crops, launch a farm or production, while others restore traditions. The scales are different, but they all are about one thing: the ambition to grow, develop their communities, and move forward," comments Tetiana Sakharuk, CEO of the UN Global Compact in Ukraine.

For the fourth consecutive year, the initiative supports micro and small businesses, helping entrepreneurs implement innovative solutions in the agricultural sector, develop sustainable practices, and strengthen local communities.

"The PepsiCo Foundation is proud to support the SEED program for the fourth consecutive year. It is extremely important for us to help communities and farmers through training, skill development, and financial support. Your resilience, trust, and dedication inspire us every day," comments Andrea Pont Capel, Project Manager at the PepsiCo Foundation in Europe.

"The Ukrainian agricultural sector is a true force that sustains and develops our country. Farmers put their heart and soul into the land, turn challenges into opportunities, and prove that this industry has strong roots and a bright future," adds Olena Zakharchenko, Head of Agro-Procurement at PepsiCo in Ukraine.

Nominations from MHP company:

Victoria Lukashova — "Funny Bear" ice cream (Vinnytsia);

Ivan and Halyna Luhofet — "Dobra Sparzha" (Ternopil region);

Petro Shabliy — snail farm "Tykhyi Ravlyk" (Cherkasy region).

"Despite all the challenges of the war, small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine continue to develop. We understand that for quality growth, especially in rural communities, resources are needed - both financial and intellectual. It is extremely responsible for MHP to support entrepreneurs. Over the years of the full-scale invasion, within the framework of the social initiatives of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, 350 local entrepreneurs have been supported with over UAH 50 million. And we are convinced that this is not only about realizing dreams and ideas, but also about community development, job creation, filling local budgets, and ultimately, improving people's quality of life," says Pavlo Moroz, Director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at MHP.

Nomination from Syngenta Ukraine:

Serhiy Kliuzko — wheat and corn cultivation project (Chernihiv region).

"Innovations and new opportunities are born thanks to you - those who build businesses and the future of Ukraine with their own hands under any circumstances," says Serhiy Kosolap, Head of Marketing for Syngenta Ukraine Seeds.

SEED 4.0 confirms that supporting entrepreneurs in times of crisis is of strategic importance. It is an investment in business development, economic recovery, job creation, and strengthening Ukraine's competitiveness.

"The SEED project opens the way for Ukrainian entrepreneurs to new opportunities. We see how ideas born in communities become success stories: program participants win new grants, appear on television, and glorify Ukraine abroad. We are inspired by the strength of people who do not stop and build the future of their country. Our team works precisely for this - to give them the chance and support they deserve," comments Denys Lifintsev, SEED Project Manager.