07:08 PM • 5886 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
05:04 PM • 14353 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 24920 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 19524 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 18311 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 24670 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 33260 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 36649 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 18381 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18929 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Government extends "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories, including active combat zones. Entrepreneurs in 57 communities across 8 regions will gain access to preferential financing and will be able to refinance loans until the end of 2027.

Government extends "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories - Svyrydenko

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, announced that the government has expanded the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories. Since the program's inception, almost 10% of loans have been issued in these territories, writes UNN with reference to Svyrydenko's post on Telegram.

Businesses from frontline regions will receive more accessible financing. The government has expanded the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program — it now operates in all frontline territories, including areas of active hostilities where state electronic services are available. This concerns 57 communities in 8 regions.

- Svyrydenko reported.

The head of the government also added that entrepreneurs from frontline territories will be able to extend the term of their loans until the end of 2027 and refinance existing loans on preferential terms.

We systematically support businesses in frontline regions. I thank every business that operates in difficult conditions near the front. Since the beginning of the "5-7-9" program, almost 10% of all loans have been issued there, and this year the share in new loans has already increased to 26%, and frontline businesses have already received UAH 16.1 billion.

- Svyrydenko added.

Addition

New grant recipients of "Vlasna Sprava" who submitted applications for grants between September 1 and 14, 2025, are already working on their business ideas. The project has helped thousands of Ukrainians become economically independent, start their own businesses, create jobs, and support the country's economic development.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics