Government extends "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories - Svyrydenko

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, announced that the government has expanded the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program to all frontline territories. Since the program's inception, almost 10% of loans have been issued in these territories, writes UNN with reference to Svyrydenko's post on Telegram.

Businesses from frontline regions will receive more accessible financing. The government has expanded the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program — it now operates in all frontline territories, including areas of active hostilities where state electronic services are available. This concerns 57 communities in 8 regions. - Svyrydenko reported.

The head of the government also added that entrepreneurs from frontline territories will be able to extend the term of their loans until the end of 2027 and refinance existing loans on preferential terms.

We systematically support businesses in frontline regions. I thank every business that operates in difficult conditions near the front. Since the beginning of the "5-7-9" program, almost 10% of all loans have been issued there, and this year the share in new loans has already increased to 26%, and frontline businesses have already received UAH 16.1 billion. - Svyrydenko added.

Addition

New grant recipients of "Vlasna Sprava" who submitted applications for grants between September 1 and 14, 2025, are already working on their business ideas. The project has helped thousands of Ukrainians become economically independent, start their own businesses, create jobs, and support the country's economic development.