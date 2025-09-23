The Anti-Corruption Action Center of Vitaliy Shabunin does not notice obvious facts in the case of NABU top official Ruslan Magamedrasulov and is trying to save him from justice at all costs. So, as political expert Oleh Posternak writes, the Anti-Corruption Action Center should be immediately renamed to the "Center for Whitewashing Corruption."

"There is a lot of evidence, but the Anti-Corruption Action Center stubbornly ignores it. They have once again launched the old thesis that Magamedrasulov's tapes allegedly contain conversations about Uzbekistan, not Dagestan. And then they even brought out some 'witness' Mameshev, who swears that 'Ruslan is not guilty.' At the same time, they forgot to mention that if this is indeed a 'witness,' then he is essentially an accomplice of Magamedrasulov. After all, through him, he would have had to seek connections to Dagestan," Posternak writes.

In his opinion, Mameshev is a key participant in the crime: "That is, believing him is like believing Yanukovych Jr., who says that Viktor Fedorovych stole nothing and lived on a Ukrainian pension."

Oleh Posternak draws attention to a number of important facts:

1. "The examination confirmed that Magamedrasulov is talking on the phone about sending cannabis specifically to Dagestan.

2. Published documents of Russian state cannabis programs, which are active, in particular, in Dagestan.

3. Numerous correspondences indicate that Magamedrasulov personally dealt with the issue of selling cannabis to Dagestan.

4. Even the email address to which the commercial offer was sent is Dagestani (OOO "Agroprime").

5. Magamedrasulov is a Dagestani. His father is a Dagestani. Mameshev is a Dagestani. And according to the logic of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, all of them were selling cannabis to Uzbekistan for some reason? By the way, the first deputy head of NABU, Denys Hyulmagomedov, is also of Dagestani origin."

"But the Anti-Corruption Action Center simply ignores evidence when it needs to whitewash one of its own," the expert adds.

He calls for determining how a possible participant in the cannabis scheme suddenly became a witness in NABU. "Is he really a witness? And why is the Bureau questioning him in a case that the SBU is handling? And also, according to available data, protecting and effectively hiding him from justice," Posternak notes.

The expert questioned the existence of SMS messages with threats that Mameshev allegedly receives: "They wrote them themselves, published them themselves, and were outraged themselves. A normal PR scheme. But it has nothing to do with jurisprudence. All of this is ordinary pressure on the court before the next hearing in the case."