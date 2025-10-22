$41.740.01
Witness in NABU detective Magamedrasulov's case is being prepared for suspicion of perjury in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, is being prepared for suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony. The prosecution claims that Mameshev provides unreliable information regarding the discussion of technical hemp supply to Dagestan.

Witness in NABU detective Magamedrasulov's case is being prepared for suspicion of perjury in court

Yusuf Mameshev, who is a witness in the criminal proceedings against the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Ruslan Magamedrasulov, is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony under oath in court. This became known from own sources close to the prosecution authorities, UNN reports with reference to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

Details

According to their data, Magamedrasulov discussed with Mameshev the supply of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (RF) within the framework of the state program for supporting agricultural crops, but in his testimony, he provides unreliable information in favor of the suspect.

The prosecution refers to the results of phonoscopic examinations – three of which have already been conducted in various state forensic institutions – which, according to their data, confirm that the recordings of the negotiations clearly mention Dagestan – a subject of the Russian Federation. We remind you that since 2022, trade with the Russian Federation has been prohibited in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

In addition, the investigation conducted a psychological examination, which, according to their data, showed the inconsistency of Mameshev's testimony and his attempts to deliberately conceal certain circumstances from the investigators.

At the same time, the defense of Ruslan Magamedrasulov, including representatives of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, lawyers, and individual NABU employees, state that the conversation was not about Dagestan, but about Uzbekistan.

This version of the defense is denied by the prosecution: there is no state program for supporting technical hemp in Uzbekistan, while such a program operates in Dagestan (RF), and this program extends to the entire territory of the Russian Federation, they indicate. It was about this, according to the prosecution, that the discussions between the suspected NABU detective Magamedrasulov and the witness Mameshev were about.

According to sources, the prosecution is considering the possibility of a lawsuit against individuals associated with Magamedrasulov, who, according to the prosecution, deliberately spread false information about Uzbekistan and mislead society. Since the defense has not provided any legally significant evidence in its favor, all their statements are regarded by the prosecution as subjective claims without legal confirmation and knowingly false.

The prosecution, according to sources, has an official protocol on the existence of a state program for supporting technical hemp in Dagestan, approved with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, which has been added to the evidence base of the criminal proceedings.

It is noted that Yusuf Mameshev, who still has relatives there, refused to tell the investigation what his brother does in Dagestan. By the way, Magamedrasulov, who has family origins from Dagestan, claims that he himself has never been there, and his father left a long time ago.

During the court hearing, Mameshev stated that he and Magamedrasulov discussed exclusively business in Uzbekistan. The prosecution considers such testimony as giving knowingly false testimony under oath, which is a criminally punishable offense.

During the interrogation, Mameshev also denied any joint "problem-solving" with NABU detective Magamedrasulov, explaining that he only approached him "for advice," particularly regarding deferment from military service.

However, according to sources, Mameshev was recently detained by employees of the territorial recruitment center (TCC). But after a phone call to unknown persons, NABU employees personally arrived at the scene and forcibly removed Mameshev from the TCC territory under the pretext of being a "valuable witness" in their case.

According to sources, a legal assessment of the actions of NABU employees is currently being provided and, according to the prosecution, indicates that Magamedrasulov continues to help Mameshev not only with advice.

According to the prosecution, the father of detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov — Sentyabr Magamedrasulov — has Russian citizenship. This fact, according to the prosecution, was not indicated by the detective when applying for access to state secrets, which is considered a violation of the law.

The SBU also reported that Magamedrasulov had close ties with MP Fedor Khristenko from the OPZZh, who was recently brought from Dubai to Ukraine, and allegedly provides incriminating testimony against NABU and SAP employees with whom he had joint business projects. The SBU is checking Khristenko, as well as Magamedrasulov, for contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to enemies.

Lilia Podolyak

