02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
11:46 AM
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
November 19, 08:21 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
November 19, 08:06 AM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:24 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4360 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16366 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
November 19, 08:06 AM
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36224 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26273 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29835 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31080 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48404 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43725 views
Ruslan Magamedrasulov should not escape criminal liability by trying to use the Mindich case to his advantage - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Political expert Mykhailo Shnaider stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a NABU detective, should not escape criminal liability for trading technical hemp with the Russian Federation. Attempts to use the Mindich case to avoid punishment are groundless, as Magamedrasulov had no connection to it.

Ruslan Magamedrasulov should not escape criminal liability by trying to use the Mindich case to his advantage - expert

NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, like any other corrupt official, should not escape criminal liability by trying to use the Mindich case to his advantage. This was stated by political expert Mykhailo Shnaider, writes UNN with reference to UNIAN.

A number of disgraced individuals, for whom prison is fully justified, have decided to create an image of "fighters against the regime." Already, there are dozens of criminals and corrupt officials who, according to them, almost personally placed microphones in Mindich's apartment. And the further it goes, the more such "heroes" will appear, for whom attaching themselves to the case is the only chance to avoid criminal liability.

- he notes.

Now, according to the expert, the defense of Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the NABU detective chiefs caught illegally trading with Russia, is acting according to this scheme. Although sources within the Bureau itself denied Magamedrasulov's involvement in the Mindich case.

"He was not part of the operational-investigative group that conducted this investigation. But how could he investigate this case if the criminal proceedings against Mindich were opened only on August 21, 2025? That is, after Magamedrasulov's arrest... But the detective was engaged in no less "interesting" things - helping his father organize the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan. The piquancy of the situation is added by the fact that it is used to produce gunpowder for shells with which the Rashists kill Ukrainians," Shnaider notes.

He draws attention to the fact that there is a lot of evidence supporting the prosecution's version. Seven forensic examinations (linguistic, phonoscopic, and criminalistic) were conducted in four independent expert institutions: "All of them confirm the detective's guilt. Even the witness who was supposed to exonerate Ruslan "floated" in court - he was caught giving false testimony, for which he also received a suspicion."

At the same time, lawyers and representatives of the Anti-Corruption Action Center claim that the conversation allegedly concerned the sale of hemp to Uzbekistan, not Dagestan. But it clearly emerged in court that there are no state programs for growing hemp in Uzbekistan. Instead, such a program exists precisely in Dagestan (Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1932 of November 26, 2020, and Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan No. 25 of February 19, 2024).

At the same time, Magamedrasulov is also involved in other crimes - he was served with a notice of suspicion for assisting businessmen in carrying out illegal tax schemes worth 30 million hryvnias.

The expert points out that the parents of the NABU detective, who are also being tried to be made "victims of the regime," have Russian passports (the mother also receives a pension in the "DPR," and the father re-registers weapons according to Russian laws), praise Putin, and are waiting for him to "finish off" Ukraine. Such conversations are also on audio recordings in the case materials.

"Therefore, given the entire body of evidence, it is not advantageous for Magamedrasulov's defenders to speak in terms of facts. That is why they are developing mass amnesia and blindness. However, that part of society that is guided by common sense should remember these facts. Ruslan Magamedrasulov, like any other corrupt official, should not escape criminal liability by trying to use the Mindich case to his advantage," Mykhailo Shnaider summarizes.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Timur Mindich
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Uzbekistan
Ukraine