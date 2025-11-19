NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, like any other corrupt official, should not escape criminal liability by trying to use the Mindich case to his advantage. This was stated by political expert Mykhailo Shnaider, writes UNN with reference to UNIAN.

A number of disgraced individuals, for whom prison is fully justified, have decided to create an image of "fighters against the regime." Already, there are dozens of criminals and corrupt officials who, according to them, almost personally placed microphones in Mindich's apartment. And the further it goes, the more such "heroes" will appear, for whom attaching themselves to the case is the only chance to avoid criminal liability. - he notes.

Now, according to the expert, the defense of Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the NABU detective chiefs caught illegally trading with Russia, is acting according to this scheme. Although sources within the Bureau itself denied Magamedrasulov's involvement in the Mindich case.

"He was not part of the operational-investigative group that conducted this investigation. But how could he investigate this case if the criminal proceedings against Mindich were opened only on August 21, 2025? That is, after Magamedrasulov's arrest... But the detective was engaged in no less "interesting" things - helping his father organize the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan. The piquancy of the situation is added by the fact that it is used to produce gunpowder for shells with which the Rashists kill Ukrainians," Shnaider notes.

He draws attention to the fact that there is a lot of evidence supporting the prosecution's version. Seven forensic examinations (linguistic, phonoscopic, and criminalistic) were conducted in four independent expert institutions: "All of them confirm the detective's guilt. Even the witness who was supposed to exonerate Ruslan "floated" in court - he was caught giving false testimony, for which he also received a suspicion."

At the same time, lawyers and representatives of the Anti-Corruption Action Center claim that the conversation allegedly concerned the sale of hemp to Uzbekistan, not Dagestan. But it clearly emerged in court that there are no state programs for growing hemp in Uzbekistan. Instead, such a program exists precisely in Dagestan (Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1932 of November 26, 2020, and Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan No. 25 of February 19, 2024).

At the same time, Magamedrasulov is also involved in other crimes - he was served with a notice of suspicion for assisting businessmen in carrying out illegal tax schemes worth 30 million hryvnias.

The expert points out that the parents of the NABU detective, who are also being tried to be made "victims of the regime," have Russian passports (the mother also receives a pension in the "DPR," and the father re-registers weapons according to Russian laws), praise Putin, and are waiting for him to "finish off" Ukraine. Such conversations are also on audio recordings in the case materials.

"Therefore, given the entire body of evidence, it is not advantageous for Magamedrasulov's defenders to speak in terms of facts. That is why they are developing mass amnesia and blindness. However, that part of society that is guided by common sense should remember these facts. Ruslan Magamedrasulov, like any other corrupt official, should not escape criminal liability by trying to use the Mindich case to his advantage," Mykhailo Shnaider summarizes.