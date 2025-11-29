Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
11:00 AM • 3176 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 5724 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 9064 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 12500 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 23290 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 34445 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 34977 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 38110 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 54196 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29919 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
95%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concernsNovember 29, 03:39 AM • 7096 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-offNovember 29, 05:03 AM • 10127 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - KlitschkoNovember 29, 05:30 AM • 16284 views
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 5198 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist07:59 AM • 8548 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 54198 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 41773 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 49923 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 48169 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 53725 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Brovary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 31094 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 49036 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 68799 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 100744 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 115358 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Economist
Financial Times

Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The translator of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban omitted an important sentence during a meeting with Putin in Moscow. This led to a distortion of the Russian dictator's statement on international issues.

Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media
MTI

The translator of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow missed an important sentence in the translation, Hungarian publications Telex and 444 report, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Viktor Orban met with Putin for the fourth time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian dictator praised the Hungarian prime minister for his "balanced position on the Ukrainian issue."

As 444 notes, Telex reported a "considerable detail" after listening to the "public" part of the meeting between Orban and Putin. "This showed the responsibility that falls on the most important employees of diplomacy – translators," the publication notes.

""Our views do not necessarily coincide, among other things, on international issues," Putin said. "Our cooperation also works well at the international level," the translator translated for Orban," Telex informs.

Telex also provides a translation where Putin's statement regarding Ukraine is presented without mentioning Ukraine.

"Compared to its significance, Orban may have heard a rather superficial Hungarian version of Putin's statement from the translator," Telex points out.

"This is a significant gap in content during such a high-level diplomatic meeting. Putin's words were translated in detail by Telex, which shows that he said something different in Hungarian than what was said in Russian elsewhere," 444 notes.

"The translator who sat next to Orban often participates in meetings of the highest-level Hungarian delegations. For example, he accompanied Viktor Orban to Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral, to last year's meeting and to Uzbekistan two years ago, but he also translated for Péter Szijjártó," 444 writes.

German Chancellor Merz criticized Orban's visit to Putin28.11.25, 17:06 • 3620 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Péter Szijjártó
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán