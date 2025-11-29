Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media

MTI

The translator of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow missed an important sentence in the translation, Hungarian publications Telex and 444 report, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Viktor Orban met with Putin for the fourth time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian dictator praised the Hungarian prime minister for his "balanced position on the Ukrainian issue."

As 444 notes, Telex reported a "considerable detail" after listening to the "public" part of the meeting between Orban and Putin. "This showed the responsibility that falls on the most important employees of diplomacy – translators," the publication notes.

""Our views do not necessarily coincide, among other things, on international issues," Putin said. "Our cooperation also works well at the international level," the translator translated for Orban," Telex informs.

Telex also provides a translation where Putin's statement regarding Ukraine is presented without mentioning Ukraine.

"Compared to its significance, Orban may have heard a rather superficial Hungarian version of Putin's statement from the translator," Telex points out.

"This is a significant gap in content during such a high-level diplomatic meeting. Putin's words were translated in detail by Telex, which shows that he said something different in Hungarian than what was said in Russian elsewhere," 444 notes.

"The translator who sat next to Orban often participates in meetings of the highest-level Hungarian delegations. For example, he accompanied Viktor Orban to Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral, to last year's meeting and to Uzbekistan two years ago, but he also translated for Péter Szijjártó," 444 writes.

